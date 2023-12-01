Absolutely Queer at the Powerhouse

Time Out says

A brand-new exhibition celebrating the wild beauty of contemporary queer creativity is landing at the Powerhouse Museum for WorldPride, and we’re pretty bloody excited about it.

Starting on February 17, 2023, this massive showcase of the gorgeously diverse works of Sydney’s LGBTQI+ artists, designers, performers and makers will light up the Powerhouse Ultimo until December 2023. It's a dazzling exhibition that already looks set to blow our collective minds, and entry is free. That's right – free. We love that.

This big-time exhibition will feature the work of installation and performance artists, video game designers and incredible fashion houses and cartoonists. You will get to see the best of glittering Mardi Gras and Sleaze Ball costumes from days gone by, enjoy the work of gender- and body-diverse fashion house Nicol & Ford, be awed by multidisciplinary masterpieces of Justin Shoulder, and get swept away by legendary drag king, Sexy Galexy, whose 30-year-long career has broken the mould more than once.

You can expect to experience the sparkly fruits of these incredible home-grown creatives among many more during WorldPride and long after. Plus the Powerhouse will be putting on a number of pride-inspired Powerhouse Late events.

Along with a grand opening performance by a shiny line-up of Sydney’s best LGBTQI+ performance and musical artists on February 16 at 5pm, there will also be after-dark festivities going down at the Sydney Observatory on February 22. There you'll be invited to join a collective Atomic Choir to create an album of science’s greatest hits, stargaze through telescopes and eat local food and wine – with local DJs spinning beats in the background.

You will also be invited to attend Queerbourhood on February 23, where the Powerhouse’s mammoth Transport Hall will get taken over by live music acts by Jonny Seymour and Paul Mac, along with a whole host of specially curated acts from Sydney’s LGBTQI+ artists, with drinks provided by the Bearded Tit.

To cap off all the good times, you will also be able to go and get your paws dirty at the Werkshop on March 2. This interactive workshop will be a deep dive into the work and stories of all the creatives featured in the exhibition – you get to tour the museum with the artists, do a jewellery-making class, jump into a make-up demo with a drag queen, and learn how to ballroom dance with House of Luna.

All in all, a good time is to be had by everyone. Don't miss out folks.

