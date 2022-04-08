Sydney
Wildlife Photographer of the Year

  • Art, Galleries
  • Australian National Maritime Museum, Darling Harbour
  1. Deep feelers © Laurent Ballesta (France)
    Photograph: Supplied | Deep feelers © Laurent Ballesta (France)
  2. Stardust © Christian Spencer (Australia)
    Photograph: Supplied | Stardust © Christian Spencer (Australia)
  3. Ice bear as sea bear © Martin Gregus (Canada, Slovakia)
    Photograph: Supplied | Ice bear as sea bear © Martin Gregus (Canada, Slovakia)
See the world through a new lens when this popular annual exhibition comes to roost at the Maritime Museum

While the weather has been unpredictable at best, with winds and rain set to disrupt plans for the foreseeable future, there is one failsafe place you can go to commune with nature in comfort. Sydney is taking temporary custody of the 57th Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. On loan from London’s Natural History Museum, this world-class collection of mesmerising images will be housed at the Australian National Maritime Museum from April 8.

The most prestigious photography event of its kind, Wildlife Photographer of the Year focuses our attention on the beauty and fragility of the natural world. Over 50,000 entries from professional and amateur photographers all over the planet have been whittled down to a collection of just over 100 exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world. Seven winning Australian photographers made the cut this year. 

This collection showcases not only the best of the natural world, but the patience, ingenuity and talent of the photographers who spend their time embedded within wildlife so that they can get that one incredible shot. 

Put on your best Sir David Attenborough impression as you browse this spectacular collection of intimate animal portraits and astonishing landscapes, showcasing the beauty and diversity of nature and reflecting the environmental challenges the planet is experiencing, as well as the patience, ingenuity and talent of the photographers.

Tickets to the exhibition are included in a See It All ticket for the museum: $25 for adults, $20 concession and $15 for children. 

Time Out in association with the Australian National Maritime Museum

Details

Address:
Australian National Maritime Museum
2 Murray St
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Contact:
www.sea.museum
02 9298 3777
Price:
$25
Opening hours:
Daily 9.30am-5pm (or 6pm in Jan); closed Christmas Day

Dates and times

