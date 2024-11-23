The Australian Museum’s latest exhibition, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, is landing in Sydney with one of the most impressive gold collections to ever tour the globe.

From November 23, this blockbuster exhibition will take you back in time with over 130 artefacts showcasing the daily lives, spiritual practices and extraordinary achievements of societies in ancient Peru. In addition to the stunning gold collection, you’ll also find priceless treasures on display, including exquisite jewellery and funerary objects unearthed in royal tombs.

The exhibition explores civilisations that predate the Incas, including indigenous groups who lived in the Andes mountains and the desert coastal strip of Peru as far back as 10,000 BCE. The exhibition dives into their rich history, including their fascination with natural life cycles, birth and death.

Upgrade your visit with a thrilling VR experience that takes you on an expedition to the Incan city of Machu Picchu for an add-on fee. Using cutting-edge technology, you’ll explore this UNESCO World Heritage site from the comfort of 360-degree motion chairs, immersing yourself in the sights, sounds and sensations of this mysterious city in the sky—all without leaving Sydney.

If you want to delve deeper, an exciting series of expert-led talks and experiences are coming soon to the museum. The AM's Journey to Peru series will explore various aspects of Peruvian and Incan culture, covering topics from archaeology to astronomy and the natural world. Sign up to the AM newsletter for the latest details.

The exclusive exhibition is on at the Australian Museum from November 23. Tickets are on sale now for adults at $37.50 (off-peak) and $42.50 (peak time). Get yours here.