Time Out says

Queer love isn’t just for the human world – the animal kingdom is also across all kinds of love too, and boy, are we here for it. However, out of all the creatures great and small, penguins are known for being particularly keen on same-sex partnerships.

In case you didn’t know – one of the world’s most famous gay penguin couples lives in a loving monogamous matrimony together in the heart of our very own Sydney city at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. Gentoo penguins Magic and Sphen have been together since 2018, during which time they have successfully raised a foster chick from egg to baby penguin, built a number of romantic pebble nests, raised ANOTHER chick, and just basically (dare we say) an empire. Move over, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Although it’s clear that Magic and Sphen are the ultimate penguin power couple, they aren’t the only penguins on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum at the Sydney aquarium. King penguins, Neptune, Arthur and Aurora are this season’s polyamorous, bisexual throuple, while Forrest and Nog are 2023’s freshest blossoming queer romance. Plus, Odin and Wallace are Sydney’s first interstate penguin couple, following Odin’s arrival from Melbourne. Sometimes, love does make the distance.

These penguins are all valued members of the Sealife Sydney universe, and now, you can get up close and personal with them in a special new experience that’s popped up, just for Sydney WorldPride.

Dating and Mating: Celebrating Diversity and Relationships in the Animal Kingdom is an exhibition running from now through to March 5, at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium and Wild Life Sydney Zoo. All about love, breeding and youngster rearing in the animal world, this experience will let you help Sphen and Magic build their pebble nest for the new mating season, discover which fish species transition from male to female during their life cycle, learn all about the endangered male White’s seahorse ability to give birth in their on-site seahorse nursery, and snap a selfie with Pig the dugong in Pig’s Tunnel of Pride.

It’s a yaas from us.

Plus, the queer penguins at the sub-Antarctic enclosure all did a Penguin Pride March across a seriously adorable model Sydney Harbour Bridge (unfortunately they won’t be able to make the big one due to work commitments), with the bridge, rainbow flags and good vibes all set to be left in place until March 5.

Dating and Mating is open every day from 10am to 5pm (with last entry at 4pm), and the cost of it is included in your general admission ticket. You can also snag yourself a 2-attraction pass for $65 per adult, and $48 per child, while the whole thing is free for kids under 3.

Animals deserve equal love too.

Get in on the action and book yourself a ticket now.

Stay on the animal-train with our guide to the best places to see animals in Sydney.