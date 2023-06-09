Sydney
A Bend in the River: A Tribute to Archie Roach

  • Music
  • Sydney Town Hall, Sydney
Archie Roach @ Music Bowl
Photograph: Vivid Sydney/Lisa Businovski
Some of Australia's finest musicians and storytellers celebrate the legacy of the legendary Archie Roach

Note: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be aware that this listing and event contains images, voices and names of deceased persons.

Celebrate the legacy of one of Australia’s most potent and powerful truth-tellers, songmen and activists, Archie Roach. 

Part of the Vivid Sydney 2023 Music program, A Bend in the River is a night full of tribute performances taking over Sydney Town Hall on Friday, June 9. The line-up includes Roach’s long-time friends, collaborators and contemporaries, with the likes of Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan, Dan Sultan, Kutcha Edwards, Dobby, Sally Dastey, Becca Hatch and more.

Roach was a Gunditjmara and Bundjalung elder and a Stolen Generations survivor who campaigned for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The impact of his landmark song 'Took The Children Away', released 33 years ago, was immediate – piercing through Australia’s cultural amnesia. He went on to release 10 studio albums over his 30+ year career, before passing away in 2022, aged 66.

Tickets are $88.16+bf and you can find them over here.

Want more? Check out our top picks of Vivid music gigs and parties

Ready for Vivid? Here's our ultimate guide to the festival of light (and more).

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.vividsydney.com/event/music/a-bend-in-the-river-a-tribute-to-archie-roach-ac
Address:
Sydney Town Hall
483 George St
Sydney
2000
Cross street:
Druitt St
Transport:
Nearby stations: Town Hall Station (City Rail)
Price:
$88.16+bf
Opening hours:
8pm-9.30pm

Dates and times

