Some of Australia’s most outstanding vocalists will perform in this epic tribute concert

The powerful songstress behind hit songs like ‘Respect’ and ‘A Natural Woman’, global superstar Aretha Franklin was a force to be reckoned with who left an indelible mark on the music landscape.

Excitingly, an epic new concert event celebrating the life and music of one of the greatest voices in history will have its world premiere in the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall on June 17 and 18.

Through soulful storytelling, this unforgettable night of music and memories will honour the legacy of the Queen of Soul, who broke down barriers and paved the way for generations to come.

In a showcase of 32 songs and spoken narration, it will chart not only her music but the ups and downs of Franklin’s extraordinary career – from her early gospel roots and rise to fame, to her legendary hits and lasting impact on music.

Narrated and directed by multi-talented First Nations actor Jada Alberts (Wentworth, Cleverman), with musical direction by Joe Accaria (Velvet Rewired), Aretha features a line-up of outstanding Australian vocalists.

Leading the line-up is legendary ARIA-nominated, award-winning, Gumbaynggirr and Yamatji singer/songwriter Emma Donovan; with distinctive art pop musician (and Australia’s 2021 Eurovision representative) Montaigne; Australia’s widely loved Zimbabwean-born 'First Lady of Soul and R&B' Thndo; multi award-winning actor, singer and writer Ursula Yovich (Belvoir’s Barbara and the Camp Dogs); and Thandi Phoenix, an up-and-coming vocal powerhouse with a unique tone, magnetic energy and commanding stage presence.

Following its Sydney debut, this moving production will tour to QPAC in Brisbane (Jun 20-21) and Hamer Hall at the Arts Centre Melbourne (Jul 2).

Tickets to the Opera House concerts start at $95 and are on sale now over here.

If you need me, I'll be rewatching Aretha's iconic performance of 'Think' from The Blues Brothers on repeat.

