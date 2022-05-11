Sydney
Classic Contemporary #3

  • Music, Jazz
  • Shell House, Sydney
The Shell House Band playing
Photograph: Supplied
Groove to the tunes of Miles Davis' classic album Kind of Blue while sipping on serious cocktails at Shell House

If you hadn't heard yet, CBD mega-venue, Shell House is putting on a two month-long party in its effort to inject a little of their brand of fun into our fair city.

As part of that monolith of mayhem, the Shell House three-piece band will be performing classic albums end-to-end, this time putting their own flavour into Miles Davis' 1959 classic Kind of Blue.

The Shell House Band is led by legendary drummer Julian Sudek (World Champion, Genesis Owusu) and a rotating cast of some of Australia’s finest musicians who will perform fresh and propulsive re-interpretations from 6pm and well into the night.

Tickets are just $65 and will score you not only a night of tunes, but a cocktail on arrival as well as a snack menu by Joel Bickford and Aaron Ward, who have been manning the kitchen since the doors swung open late last year.

There's plenty going on in our town. Why not check out all the best things to do in Sydney this week? 

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
shellhouse.com.au/events/classic-contemporary-________/
Address:
Shell House
2 Carrington Street
Sydney
2000
Price:
$65

