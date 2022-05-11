If you hadn't heard yet, CBD mega-venue, Shell House is putting on a two month-long party in its effort to inject a little of their brand of fun into our fair city.
As part of that monolith of mayhem, the Shell House three-piece band will be performing classic albums end-to-end, this time putting their own flavour into Miles Davis' 1959 classic Kind of Blue.
The Shell House Band is led by legendary drummer Julian Sudek (World Champion, Genesis Owusu) and a rotating cast of some of Australia’s finest musicians who will perform fresh and propulsive re-interpretations from 6pm and well into the night.
Tickets are just $65 and will score you not only a night of tunes, but a cocktail on arrival as well as a snack menu by Joel Bickford and Aaron Ward, who have been manning the kitchen since the doors swung open late last year.