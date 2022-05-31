Time Out says

Sydney mega-venue Shell House is putting on a two-month long festival to usher in the "renaissance of the CBD", with a line-up of guest chefs, artists, performers, music makers and good times.

Dubbed Our House, the event is styled as a love letter to Sydney at the four-level drinking and dining destination. From the street level to the sky, over every stylish story, the crew at Shell House will up the tempo for a two month-long feast for all of the senses.

The Sydney skyline will light up and turn the art-deco rooftop bar and clock tower into a projection mapped canvas for iconic Sydney visual artists Babekuhl and Sam Whiteside, painting the tower and Wynyard Lane in light and narrative. A selection of visual storytelling that ties animation with light art on grand canvases, open to all, every evening from 6pm on the streets outside Shell House. Immersive light and sound installations inside the Clocktower spire and on the Sky Bar rooftop continue the story within Our House.

The food and beverage program will belt out the hits. Three of the world’s best bars pop up within the heritage building's walls. Licoreria Limantour (Mexico City, number six on the Worlds 50 Best Bars list) — will take over the Sky Bar in late April, while NYC's Attaboy (34 on the top 50 list) and The Everleigh (Melbourne, World's 50 Best Bars Discovery) take up residency in the Clocktower Bar in May.

Culinary director Joel Bickford and head chef Aaron Ward are hosting a range of celebrity chef stages and events starting with Wet, Cold and Delicious — a deep dive into the world of tuna with John Sussman and Narito Ishii. Chef Joel combines the best of rock and roll with the finest of dining in Critical Riffs, where a whole cast of Aussie rock doyens and doyennes will collaborate with him on rock, wine and dine experiences.

It doesn't stop there though, as three of Australia’s most celebrated chefs, Clayton Wells (Automata), Paul Carmichael (ex-Momofuku Seiobo) and Morgan McGlone (Belles Hot Chicken) join forces with Bickford and Ward to curate a bespoke brunch offering set on the Dining Room Terrace over two Saturdays in May.

On the music front, Aussie songstress George Maple joins Shell House Band for a very special classic contemporary evening, interpreting the hits of Sade; Australia’s dance music royalty like Nina Las Vegas and Loods will take party people on a journey through the sonic depths and highlights of their record collections, along with international acts like Mike Simonetti (NY) and M.A.N.D.Y (Berlin). Menzies Bar and Bistro gets extended into the night and the volume turned up with the launch of Bistroteca, a dining and dancing experience with special guests Late Nite Tuff Guy and Touch Sensitive taking you on a journey from the diner to the dancefloor.

Frankly, the line-up is so packed that we couldn't possibly cover it all here, so head to the Shell House website and clear your schedule.