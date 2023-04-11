Sydney
Counting Crows

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
Time Out says

The rock hitmakers are embarking on their Butter Miracle tour, and lucky for us, they're playing in Sydney

What's the problem, baby? We don't know, because it's all gravy over here thanks to news that the Counting Crows are coming to Sydney to play a show at Enmore Theatre on April 9 and 11.

They've had many hits along their two-decade career, but standouts include the chart-topping 'Accidentally in Love' recorded for Shrek 2, as well as 'Mr Jones', a track that's netted nearly 600 million streams on Spotify alone. The acclaimed rock band, which is headed by singer Adam Duritz, is belatedly touring for their EP Butter Miracle, released in 2021 just before all hell broke loose thanks to a pesky pandemic. 

The rock outfit will be joined by special guest Frank Turner, an English punk and folk singer-songwriter hailing from Hampshire. Tickets for the gig start at $109.90, but mega fans can upgrade to VIP packages with inclusions like autographed lyric sheets, an exclusive tour gift and access to the pre-show soundcheck.

For more info and to book tickets, head to the Enmore Theatre website. 

Looking for a feed before the show? Here's our guide to the best restaurants in Enmore.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.enmoretheatre.com.au/event/counting-crows/
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
From $109.90 - $359.90
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

Buy
