The best restaurants in Enmore

It’s easy to boil sustainable practices in restaurants down to scrapping single-use plastics and pounding pesto from leftover carrot tops – and those are important things. But what about the social, human element? What about creating an inclusive, empowering workplace that promotes personal and professional development and also contributes to the community at large? These are big, often overlooked questions, but they’re questions that schoolmates Peter Jones-Best and Shaun Christie-David are tackling headfirst at Colombo Social, the contemporary Sri Lankan diner they opened on Enmore Road at the end of 2019.