Get us in your inbox

Food at Colombo Social
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best restaurants in Enmore

This little suburb punches well above its weight on the food front

Avril Treasure
Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait
&
Avril Treasure
While neighbouring Newtown has long gotten the props as a Sydney dining destination, little Enmore has slowly and surely been building its own reputation for deliciousness. Whether you're after a bite before a gig at the Enmore, you're a longtime local looking a cheap and cheerful dinner, or you're from out of town and adding the 'burb to your dining hit list, there's a surprising bredth of options contained in a small area, from gussied up pubs, to curry houses, neighbourhood fine dining and Lebanese snack bars.

Food in Enmore

Colombo Social
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Colombo Social

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Enmore
  • price 2 of 4

It’s easy to boil sustainable practices in restaurants down to scrapping single-use plastics and pounding pesto from leftover carrot tops – and those are important things. But what about the social, human element? What about creating an inclusive, empowering workplace that promotes personal and professional development and also contributes to the community at large? These are big, often overlooked questions, but they’re questions that schoolmates Peter Jones-Best and Shaun Christie-David are tackling headfirst at Colombo Social, the contemporary Sri Lankan diner they opened on Enmore Road at the end of 2019.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/e4770520-ae38-4263-9401-f1d54bea8264.jpg
Read review
Epic Pizza
Photograph: Kitti Gould

Epic Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Enmore

Enmore has its own New York-style slice shop, firing up 22 and 12-inch pies, with dough and cooking techniques taken straight from the Big Apple. These guys are proving the dough for 24-hours to improve the flavour and cooking down a rich tomato sauce to top every pizza. They also allow the oversized pizzas to cool before heating slices on a stone-bottomed oven for a crisper base.

Read more
Emma's Snack Bar
Anna Kucera

Emma's Snack Bar

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

At Emma’s Snack Bar you'll want a serve of the smoky, feather-light babaganoush, but the spicy humous dressed with warm chilli oil and flecked with fried garlic is a worthy challenger for top dip. 

Read review
Faheem Fast Food
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Faheem Fast Food

  • Restaurants
  • Enmore

This is one of Sydney's best curry joints. Fast, fun and incredibly cheap, FFF gets an AAA for value but don't come for the décor or flattering lighting - come for the spicy, vermillion red butter chicken.

Read more
Queens Chow
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Queens Chow

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Enmore

Above the dark and moody Queens Hotel is a high-end Cantonese restaurant by Merivale. The sunny and beautiful dining room is punctuated by tropical plants and ornate features, and it’s one of our favourite places to sit and spend a few hours eating with friends. Speaking of food, you can get delicate dumplings, succulent fish with soy, ginger and shallots, salt and pepper calamari and Peking duck. And yes, deep-fried ice cream with butterscotch sauce.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Cow and the Moon Gelato Bar

Cow and the Moon Gelato Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Enmore

They do coffee in the mornings to get you started and then delicious iced sweets until late, making it the perfect destination for an after dinner stroll on a balmy evening. Or it was, until a Enmore's favourite gelateria won a world gelato award and now the queues extend around the block every evening. Even Mondays. Even when it is raining. The time-saving move is to pop in early and get a tub takeaway. 

Read more
