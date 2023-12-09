Sydney
Foo Fighters

  • Music, Rock and indie
  • Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park
  1. The Foo Fighters
    Photograph: Supplied/Scarlet Page
  2. The Foo Fighters
    Photograph: Supplied/Scarlet Page
Time Out says

The stadium-dominating post-grunge band is coming to Australia this summer

It's times like these you learn to live again – the Foo Fighters will return to Australia and New Zealand this summer, marking the band’s first headline tour of both countries since 2018. 

The tour announcement comes off the back of the release of the multi-Grammy-winning post-grunge band’s new album But Here We Are, which has already been met with waves of critical acclaim – it's been hailed as one of the best in the vaunted Foo Fighters catalogue, sonically channelling the naiveté of the band’s 1995 debut. 

The Sydney concert will take over Accor Stadium on Saturday, December 9, 2023. In addition to the live debut of songs from the new album, fans can of course expect the kind of setlists that have made the Foo Fighters one of the biggest live draws on the worldwide stadium, arena and festival circuit: ‘The Pretender’, ‘Breakout’, ‘This Is a Call’, ‘My Hero’, ‘All My Life’, ‘Everlong’, ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’, ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘Best Of You’, ‘Monkey Wrench’, ‘Times Like These’, ‘Walk’ and more.

The Foo Fighters will be joined by a bunch of special guests throughout the tour, with Queensland punkers the Chats jumping in for the Sydney leg (in addition to Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane). They'll be match-fit by November, following a 28-date US tour in October (‘Smoko’ is gonna rip); and Manchester emo power-pop duo Hot Milk

Throwback: ahead of the announcement of their 2018 tour, band members Taylor Hawkins and frontman Drave Grohl (arguably one of the most wholesome men in rock’n’roll, IMO, there goes my hero, etc) played a last-minute secret gig at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory. Fingers crossed for some similar shenanigans! 

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 15 via frontiertouring.com/foofighters. The American Express Presale begins Friday, June 9 (staggered times). You can also sign up for the Frontier Members Presale, which starts Tuesday, June 13 (times staggered) – see website for full details.

In the meantime, you can catch us moshing along to lyrics like “What if I say I'm not like the others? / What if I say I'm not just another one of your plays?...” 

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/foofighters
Address:
Accor Stadium
Edwin Flack Avenue
Sydney Olympic Park
2127

Dates and times

Buy
