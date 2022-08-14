Time Out says

This insane K-Pop festival is coming to Sydney for the first time in August

K-Pop fans rejoice! HallyuPopFest, a massive music festival celebrating all things Korean music and K-Pop is set to hit Sydney this August, and it looks pretty epic.

The Qudos Bank Arena will become the glittering set for a serious lineup of K-Pop pop idols, with groups including ASTRO, P1Harmony, OH MY GIRL, SF9, ONEUS and EVERGLOW. Solo artists will be taking to the stage too, with the likes of Kep1er, CHUNG HA and EXO’s Kai and Chen all coming along to thrill Sydney audiences.

This insane K-pop extravaganza will run over two days, and will feature a red-carpet experience, sweet activities at the resident Hallyutown and a wave-and-greet moment for all those wanting to get up close and personal with the stars themselves.

Tickets go on sale on June 24, and you can get in for pre-sale right here.

