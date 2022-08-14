Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

HallyupopFest Sydney

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
K-pop girl band Everglow
Photograph: Supplied/ K Profiles online, Everglow
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This insane K-Pop festival is coming to Sydney for the first time in August

K-Pop fans rejoice! HallyuPopFest, a massive music festival celebrating all things Korean music and K-Pop is set to hit Sydney this August, and it looks pretty epic. 

The Qudos Bank Arena will become the glittering set for a serious lineup of K-Pop pop idols, with groups including ASTRO, P1Harmony, OH MY GIRL, SF9, ONEUS and EVERGLOW. Solo artists will be taking to the stage too, with the likes of Kep1er, CHUNG HA and EXO’s Kai and Chen all coming along to thrill Sydney audiences. 

This insane K-pop extravaganza will run over two days, and will feature a red-carpet experience, sweet activities at the resident Hallyutown and a wave-and-greet moment for all those wanting to get up close and personal with the stars themselves. 

Tickets go on sale on June 24, and you can get in for pre-sale right here.

Want more live music? Check out our guide to the best places to see it in Sydney.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/hallyupopfest/
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.