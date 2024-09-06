Time Out says

Catch the Colombian reggaeton superstar when he performs at the Qudos Bank Arena this September

It's been less than a year since global sensation J Balvin was last on Aussie soil (he performed a sold-out show at the Hordern Pavilion in July 2023), and now he's just announced a return as part of his massive Que Bueno Volver a Verte Tour (It’s Good To See You Tour).

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, the reggaeton superstar’s first chart-topper was ‘Mi Gente’ with Willy William in 2017, and he quickly rose to fame for his high-octane live concerts. In 2019, Balvin made history as the first Latin headliner in Lollapalooza’s 28-year history and ever since, the artist has worked with musical titans like Justin Beiber, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Skrillex and Pharrell.

When is J Balvin playing in Sydney?

The barrier-busting musician will perform at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday, September 6. J Balvin will also head to Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Auckland as part of his five-leg touring route.

How can I get tickets to the Sydney J Balvin show and how much do tickets cost?

The Frontier Members pre-sale will run for 24 hours from 2pm (local time) on Monday, March 25, or until the allocation is exhausted. General tickets go on sale from 1pm (local time) on Wednesday, March 27. You can get them from the Frontier Touring website here.

What will the Sydney J Balvin show be like?

It’s time to dust off your dancing shoes and look – and feel – bonita, because J Balvin's shows are known to be epic, high-energy spectacles. You're guaranteed to hear all the bangers, including 'Mi Gente' and 'I Like It', plush his latest single 'Triple S' which is a celebration of the fierce determination and unwavering resilience in strong women everywhere.

Who is supporting J Balvin in Sydney?

Joining J Balvin Down Under is the Grammy-nominated electro duo Sofi Tukker. Currently in their fourth year of a DJ residency in Las Vegas, the pair (comprising best friends Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) and known for their smash-hit 'Drinkee' and have played to sold-out crowds at festivals across the globe like Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

For all the latest info, head to the website.



