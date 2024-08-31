Sydney
Aespa

  • Music, Pop
  • Around Sydney, Sydney
aespa press shot
Photograph: Wikimedia Commons
Time Out says

The South Korean hyperpop girl group Aespa is coming to Sydney in August 2024 – here's how to join the ticket waitlist

It’s a good week to be a female pop star in Sydney. Not only is Taylor Swift taking over the city with shows, activations and a general wave of Swift-mania, but the South Korean-born K Pop sensation Aespa has just announced dates for their Aussie tour. The quartet’s SYNK: Parallel Line world tour is currently set to comprise 19 concerts across 13 cities in Australia and Asia, and they’ll be bringing their hyperpop magic to Sydney on the last day of August 2024.

When is Aespa in Sydney?

Winter, Karina, Ningning and Giselle will be taking to the stage in Sydney on Saturday, August 31. The exact venue is yet to be announced.

How can I get tickets to the Sydney Aespa show and how much do they cost?

The release date for tickets is yet to be confirmed, but you can sign up to the waitlist via Ticketek to make sure you’re the first to know.

What will Aespa’s Sydney show be like?

Details are thin on the ground, but their agency has stated that the show will “take place in the parallel universe story that Aespa has as its musical backdrop.” Based on their last world tour, it’s likely that they’ll change the setlist up a little for each show, and we’re expecting the kind of surreal high-energy hyperpop that they’re known for.

Who will the Sydney Aespa support acts be?

The support acts for Aespa’s SYNK: Parallel Line tour is yet to be released, but we expect the K Pop theme to remain strong. More details on the tour will be released via their Weverse page – so we’d recommend keeping an eye out. 

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Dates and times

Loading animation
