This local is a fan of the string of stellar performances being held at Sydney’s newest (and most beautiful) music venue

To say I was excited after being invited to the opening of Night at the Barracks, a new concert series held at Manly’s North Head, would be an understatement.

Growing up on the northern beaches, North Head has always been a picture-perfect sanctuary away from Manly’s bustling streets dotted with tourists, barefoot surfers and over-confident seagulls. Situated at the northern entrance to Sydney Harbour, it’s a place we went for hikes taking in the sweeping views and rugged windswept coastline, or for a picnic with friends.

And, boasting 156 hectares, I’ve always thought the area was underutilised (bar hosting the occasional wedding for those with large wallets) with untapped potential. So as well as excitement, I felt relief when I heard a new concert series held at North Head Sanctuary, coined Night at the Barracks, was kicking off this spring.

Photograph: Supplied/Night at the Barracks

Walking along the street to reach the outdoor venue, my first thought was how impressive the set up looked, with a large stage overlooking hundreds of seats, lit up with neon lights and stars. My second thought was “thank god it’s not raining” (though I don’t mind a poncho moment).

Nearby the stage were dozens of food trucks and bars serving everything from tacos to pizzas and artisan cheese from local northern beaches’ vendors. Our pick – nachos and beer. Can’t go wrong.

Rich with native flora and fauna, North Head Sanctuary is also steeped in First Nations history and culture, so it was great to see a Welcome to County before the show began that included a short film detailing the history and significance of the area.

Photograph: Supplied/Night at the Barracks

Singer-songwriter Becca Hatch took to the stage to get the crowd warmed up with her smooth vocals and soulful hits such as ‘Without You’ and ‘Safety’. Some people in life are just cool, and Becca is that – and then some. Coupled with her confidence and warmth, she’ll be one to watch.

Then, Jess walked on stage with her trademark effervescent smile and the area came alive with the screams from Woo Girls (myself included) as she sang ‘Saturday Night’ and I remembered what an absolute banger it is. From ‘Fallin’’ to ‘Glow’, Jess sang song after song with commitment and power, proving yet again that her range is as big as Uluru and her voice is somehow more beautiful than when the country first fell in love with her back in 2006. Finishing her set with one of her bests – ‘Inescapable’, there wasn’t one bum on seat as the crowd gravitated to the stage singing along with Jess as if they were up there with her.

Photograph: Supplied/Night at the Barracks

And while my dance moves and lyric recollection certainly did not rival the 12-year-old girls next to me, truth be told I went home and played Jessica Maulboy hits all the next morning. (And the next one, too.)

As a much-loved multi-ARIA award winning singer-songwriter and actress, Jess was an excellent choice to kick off this new concert series. Though as a local, I am mostly happy to finally see this area being used to bring people together to celebrate music, culture and community in a respectful manner. And the best bit is I feel this is just the start.

Running until October 9, Night at the Barracks will see some of Australia’s biggest names in music, theatre, ballet, dance, rock, opera and jazz grace the stage – including Winston Surfshirt, the Rubens, Sydney Dance Company, James Morrison and his Big Band, Australian Rock Collective, Symphony Under The Stars and more.