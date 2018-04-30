Blink and you'll miss out on tickets to see one of the greatest rappers of our time
Kendrick Lamar sold out tickets to his DAMN. tour in Sydney in less than an hour – so the Pulitzer Prize winner and 12-time Grammy Award winning artist has added a second show to the bill on Wednesday night. If you want to see one of the most influential music artists of our time, you’d better be quick on the buzzer. He’s likely to perform tracks like ‘Loyalty’ (feat. Rihanna), ‘Love’ (feat. Zacari) and ‘Humble’ – which took out the number one spot on Triple j’s Hottest 100, plus ‘King Kunta’ and ‘Alright’. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine and in the best ten rappers of all time by Billboard, Lamar will be a force to be reckoned with when he performs at Qudos Bank Arena in July.
