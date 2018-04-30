Kendrick Lamar

Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B Qudos Bank Arena , Sydney Olympic Park Tuesday July 24 2018 - Wednesday July 25 2018
1 Love It
Save it
Kendrick Lamar
Photograph: Supplied
Buy tickets

Blink and you'll miss out on tickets to see one of the greatest rappers of our time

Kendrick Lamar sold out tickets to his DAMN. tour in Sydney in less than an hour – so the Pulitzer Prize winner and 12-time Grammy Award winning artist has added a second show to the bill on Wednesday night. If you want to see one of the most influential music artists of our time, you’d better be quick on the buzzer. He’s likely to perform tracks like ‘Loyalty’ (feat. Rihanna), ‘Love’ (feat. Zacari) and ‘Humble’ – which took out the number one spot on Triple j’s Hottest 100, plus ‘King Kunta’ and ‘Alright’. Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine and in the best ten rappers of all time by Billboard, Lamar will be a force to be reckoned with when he performs at Qudos Bank Arena in July.

By: Emma Joyce

Posted:

Venue name: Qudos Bank Arena
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
2127
Price: $152.70
Event website: https://www.livenation.com.au/show/1136873/kendrick-lamar/sydney/2018-07-24/en
    • Qudos Bank Arena $152.70 Buy tickets

      Sold out

    • Qudos Bank Arena $152.70 Buy tickets
LiveReviews|0
NaN people listening