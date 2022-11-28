Time Out says

In terms of genre, three-piece band Khruangbin clearly don't want to be put in a box. While their sound is rooted in soul and R'n'B, they've experimented with everything from psych-funk and southeast Asian pop to surf-rock and dubby disco. Last here in 2019, the group is returning to Australia with a four-date headline tour throughout Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Ticketholders will be treated to a program featuring tracks from their most recent EP, Texas Moon, as well as popular hits from their discography. Khruangbin will play at the Sydney Opera House on November 27 and 28. General public tickets go on sale from Friday, April 1 at 2pm through the website.

