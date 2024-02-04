Sydney
Timeout

Laneway Festival

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Sydney College of the Arts, Rozelle
  1. Laneway Festival 2023
    Photograph: Laneway Festival/Daniel Boud
  2. A crowd gathered at Laneway festival, a young woman rides on someone's shoulder.
    Photograph: Brayden Smith
  3. Crowd on hill with trees at Laneway Festival
    Photograph: Tim Da Rin
  4. Yard Act - Laneway Festival Sydney 2023
    Photograph: Laneway Festival/Daniel Boud
Time Out says

This indie forward fest punctuates summer with a bevy of international and local artists

Summer festivals are coming back with aplomb and we can’t wait to get hot’n’sweaty in the front row at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival. The line-up for Laneway has dropped and it’s chock full of big international acts ready to delight fans in the new year.

Leading the charge is UK rapper Stormzy who was last in Australia back in 2017 when he brought the house down at Splendour in the Grass. This will surely make amends with fans who were devastated over the last minute cancellation of his 2022 tour.

The line-up will also include 25-year-old American singer Steve Lacy, Dominic Fike of Euphoria fame, grime star AJ Tracey, and Angus Stone’s groovier project Dope Lemon. Other big hitters set to take the stage are Angie McMahon, Confidence Man, D4VD, Eyedress, Nia Archives, Paris Texas and Suki Waterhouse. Check out the full line-up below:

Laneway has long been a champion of indie music since launching in 2005, and this year is no different, with the Sydney College of Arts in Callan Park, Rozelle set to swarm with lovers of the genre on Sunday, February 4. After a sluggish couple of years on the tour circuit, Sydnersiders will surely be buoyed by the fact that more and more artists are heading back out on the road to perform. Hallelujah!

To get your indie music-lovin’ mitts on tickets be sure to register now to gain access to first release tickets when pre-sale kicks off on September 12 at 11am, with general sale starting September 14 at 11am. Head here to find out more.

Lisa Hamilton
Written by Lisa Hamilton

Details

Event website:
www.lanewayfestival.com/sydney/home
Address:
Sydney College of the Arts
Rozelle Campus, Balmain Road
Rozelle
Sydney
2039
Opening hours:
11am-11pm

Dates and times

Buy
