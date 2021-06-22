The Kiwi queen of pop is bringing her Solar Power tour down under

It's been a hot minute since Lorde last graced Australian shores but the wait is almost over. Lorde is returning to Sydney for her Solar Power tour in March 2022 to showcase her distinct pop ballads at the Aware Super Theatre at the ICC Sydney.

While Lorde may have burst onto the scene with a dark and almost melancholic style of pop with Pure Heroine and Melodrama, the star's latest album Solar Power appears far more sanguine if its first single to be released (also called 'Solar Power') is anything to go by.

Lorde says: "The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

See Lorde as part of her Solar Power tour in Sydney on March 15 and 16, 2022. General ticket sales start July 5, or you can snap them up early via either the Telstra (June 28) or Frontier Touring (June 30) pre-sales.