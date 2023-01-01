Sydney
Lost Paradise

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Glenworth Valley
  2. Lost Paradise festival
Time Out says

Get weird in the wilderness this New Year's with Lil Nas X and the Arctic Monkeys

Getting one up on other New Year’s festivals, Lost Paradise is a whopping four days in the Glenworth Valley, just an hour north of Sydney, over the holiday period and it's making a colossal comeback to ring in 2023.

Sharing some double-take-inducing international headliners with Byron’s NYE jaunt Falls Festival, this year the spiritual-tinged fest can count the culture-shifting queer US rapper Lil Nas X and legendary British indie rockers the Arctic Monkeys in its lineup. They join a stacked agenda of internationally renowned artists and local favourites including Jamie xx, Peggy Gou, Ben Böhmer, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, G Flip, PinkPantheress, Ebony Boadu and loads more.

Sure, it’s another camping festival but it’s taken great lengths to provide more than just a (killer) line-up of music with a packed program of talks, workshops and spiritual and wellness experiences. There’s a Hawkesbury River-connected stream to cool off in and a small forest of hammocks for swinging in the breeze. 

The fest will run from December 28 through to January 1. You can snap up presale tickets from May 10 and sign up here.

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
lostparadise.com.au/
Address:
Glenworth Valley
69 Cooks Rd
Peats Ridge
Sydney
2250

Dates and times

