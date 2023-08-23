Sydney
The Weeknd
Foto: UniversalThe Weeknd

The Weeknd Sydney 2023 – here's everything we know so far

The Weeknd is coming to Australia, and we can't save our tears right now

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Is the Weeknd touring Australia in 2023?

It’s official. After sell-out shows around the rest of the world and broken records at Wembley Stadium, the Weeknd has finally announced an Australian tour (including Sydney). Here’s everything we know so far. 

When is the Weeknd coming to Sydney?

The Weeknd is playing in Sydney on Friday, November 24 2023. 

How much are the Weeknd tickets for Sydney? 

All we know at the moment is that ticket prices will range from $102.87-$306.75. Keep in mind that these the Weeknd ticket prices were listed by Ticketmaster, who are selling tickets to the Melbourne and Brisbane shows, while tickets for Sydney will be available from Ticketek. 

What stadium will the Weeknd play at in Sydney? 

The Weeknd is playing at Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park. 

Where else is the Weeknd playing in Australia as part of the 2023 After Hours til Dawn tour?

In addition to his Sydney show, the Weeknd is playing at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Monday, November 20, and Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Friday, December 1. 

When do the Weeknd tickets Sydney go on sale in Australia?

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday September 1 at noon. 

If you really want to increase your chances of seeing the Starboy live, there’s a heap of different pre-sales before the main public sale. These are the dates and times for them: 

Vodafone pre-sale: Friday August 25, noon to Tuesday August 29, 10pm. 

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday August, noon to Friday September 1, 11am.

Binance/My Ticketek pre-sale: Thursday August 31, noon to Friday September 1, 11am.

Foxtel Rewards pre-sale: Friday September 1, 10am. 

All times are AEST, and are relevant for Sydney shows only. Keep reading below to find out how to register for each pre-sale.

How can I register for the Weeknd Sydney tickets? 

The first round of tickets are up for grabs in the Vodafone pre-sale. This is available to all Vodafone customers, who will need to register on the Weeknd’s Vodafone ticketing page. This will give you a code to use on Ticketek’s website. 

The second round of pre-sale is with Live Nation. You have to be a registered member, but it’s free to join. You can sign up here

The third pre-sale is for My Ticketek members. Make sure you’re signed up (for free as well) here

The Foxtel Rewards pre-sale is the last one to open before the general public sale. Foxtel customers with a set top box can sign up for free to the Foxtel rewards program here

The fifth and final public sale can be accessed via the Ticketek website here

What’s the current setlist for the Weeknd tour? 

Want to know what you’re in for this concert? It’s looking like a whole lot of Dawn FM plus some classics like Save Your Tears, Die for You and Starboy. The songs slightly vary between shows but this is what the line-up is looking like: 

Dawn FM 
Take my Breath 
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Can’t Feel My Face
Lost in the Fire 
Hurricane 
The Hills
Kiss Land
Often 
Crew Love 
Starboy
House of Balloons/Glass Table Girls 
Heartless 
Low Life 
Reminder 
Party Monster 
Faith 
After Hours 
Out of Time 
I Feel It Coming 
Die For You
Is There Someone Else?
I Was Never There
Wicked Games 
Call Out My Name 
The Knowing 
High For This
The Morning 
Save Your Tears 
Less Than Zero 
Blinding Lights 
Tears In The Rain 
Creepin’
Popular 
In Your Eyes
Moth To A Flame 

What are the VIP packages for the Weeknd in Australia? 

There are three VIP packages listed on the Ticketek website: the VIP Lounge Experience, the Golden Circle Early Entry Package, and the GA Early Entry Package. None of the packages include meeting the Weeknd but the inclusions range from access to a pre-show party, early entry and fan memorabilia. 

How many tickets can I buy at once to the Weeknd? 

If you’re getting tickets in the Vodafone, Live Nation or Binance/My Ticketek pre-sales, there’s a maximum of allocation of 10 tickets per person. If you’re buying tickets in the general public sale, there’s also a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction and if you’re after VIP tickets, there’s a max of six per person.

Who are the opening acts for the Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn tour in Australia? 

The Weeknd will be joined by special guests Mike Dean and Chxrry22.

Start planning your night out with our guide to Sydney Olympic Park (it's got all the best spots for a pre-concert feed). 

