OK, everyone stop what you’re doing right now. Solange (yes, as in the Solange of the Beyoncé bloodline) is coming to the Art Gallery of NSW, and this is not a drill.

In breaking news, the AGNSW has announced the arrival of an epic music, film and performance festival called ‘Volume’ that will bring a collection of starry, big-name talent to the gallery’s awe-inspiring new contemporary wing.

Spoiler: The gnarly subterranean WW2 tank is going to turn into a performance space. You heard it here first.

The likes of Sampa the Great, Mount Eerie and Sonya Holowell (plus a myriad of intriguing, alternative and wild-sounding acts) will be taking to the gallery’s many gorgeous spaces to sing, perform and generally twist all of our minds into fantastic new shapes, from September 22 to October 8. This 17-day festival is unlike anything the gallery has put on before, and the fact that they have nabbed Solange (we’re saying it one more time for the people in the back) is indicative that we’re all in for a pretty cool time.

Every night from Tuesday to Sunday during ‘Volume’, the Art Gallery of NSW will be wide open for all those who like a bit of late-night artistic revelry. During the day, all those who prefer the sun will also get a slice of the action, with both the north and south buildings of the gallery offering up free live music, workshops and performances.

One of the coolest bits of this festival is the use of the infamous Tank. Set deep beneath the ground, this rediscovered oil tanker from WW2 is a cavernous space that makes you feel a little like you’ve entered the underworld. During the festival, one of the notable events will be a program called ‘Play the Room’. This ticketed experience will allow people to explore the crazy acoustics of this vast space, with the entire festival actually centred around a live music series created and performed by renowned musicians from all over the world.

‘Volume’ offers up a mix of free and ticketed events, though most of the musical acts will be ticketed. Prices range from $55 and $199, and you can now register your interest in tickets by clicking right here.

Don’t sleep on this one, folks. It looks pretty damn good.

