Ready or not, here Ms. Lauryn Hill comes. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the seismic-shifting album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the singer is doo wop-ing all the way Down Under to perform a twin set of Australian arena dates.

“I'm excited to celebrate this landmark anniversary with the fans in Australia,” the singer said. “The Miseducation album has been a consistently special artwork that has allowed me to tour for 25 years, sharing the message and energy with its loyal appreciators.”

We're counting down the days to see the hip-hop icon perform such a landmark album. So while you also bide your time, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When is Lauryn Hill in Sydney?

The Grammy Award-winning singer is set to perform in Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday October 5, 2023. Ms Hill will be supported by Jamaican reggae wunderkind Koffee.

What songs can we expect Lauryn Hill to perform in Sydney?

The neo-soul and R&B album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is rammed with anthemic songs such as ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’, ‘Ex-Factor’, ‘To Zion’ and ‘Lost Ones’. Inspired by motherhood, her turbulent time in the Fugees and themes of love and religion, the album made history by becoming the first hip-hop record to win Album of the Year in 1999 (and, get this, she was just 23).

You can expect to hear all these classics and tracks from her time in the Fugees, such as 'Ready or Not’ and ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’.

How much are Lauryn Hill Sydney tickets and how do we buy them?



Tickets to see Ms. Lauryn Hill are on sale now, and prices start from $95. You can pick your seating, discover VIP packages and buy tickets on the Ticketek website here.

In the meantime: Check out some of Sydney's best live music venues.