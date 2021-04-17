Take a musical trip into the stars with his spectacular audio-visual extravaganza

We love arts events that swirl sound and light together in one fantastic audio-visual experience, like the return of Vivid, the glimmer of Lumen at White Rabbit, or Monet and Friends washing over the Royal Hall of Industries. So consider us super-pumped for Music in The Sky.

The glimmering event will transform University of NSW venue the Roundhouse into a kaleidoscopic vision of mesmeric motion graphics and digital projections, promising an unforgettable weekend of immersive music. Created by Keith Hong, who has worked on everything from Parramasala and the Night Noodle Market, it's a sparkling collaboration between musician and film score whiz Luke Howard, a celebrated pianist, and the Nano Symphony. The combined six-piece ensemble will reimagine masterpieces like Debussy’s Rêverie, Eric Satie’s Gymnopedie No.1 and Gnossienne No.3 alongside contemporary compositions.

Happening over the weekend of May 29 and 30, the event's accompanying visuals will be beamed through six 10K projectors. If you want to take the little ones to introduce them to classical and contemporary music at its finest, there are twilight sessions on both days at 6pm, followed by moonlight sessions at 8.15pm, with tickets from $45.90.

“Love, life, dreams and memories are woven together in this intimate conversation with music,” Hong says. “This evocative journey is really an invitation for audiences to recover from the year that wasn’t, to dream about the future and envisage the possibilities ahead.”

