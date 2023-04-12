Sydney
Paolo Nutini, Sydney

  • Music
  • State Theatre, Sydney
Colour portrait of Scottish artist Paolo Nutini
Photograph: Kevin Westenberg
Time Out says

Dreamy Scotsman Paolo Nutini is doing a one-off sideshow in Sydney in 2023

God, do we love Paolo Nutini. His dreamy hair, his dreamy tones, his all-round dreamy Scottishness – it’s too much to bear. Now he’s coming to Sydney, and tickets are going on sale today. Someone, please hold us while we swoon. 

Nutini will be in Australia to perform at the first ever Bluesfest Melbourne. His show in Sydney will be a special, one-off sideshow performance in which he'll be performing hits from his newest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet – the first new material he's released in eight years.  

Paolo is set to play at Sydney’s State Theatre at 8pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and tickets for the general public go on sale on Thursday, December 1. 

Get tickets to Paolo Nutini, Sydney now by clicking right here. 


Want more of the good stuff? Check out our guide to the best art in Sydney this month. 

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.ticketmaster.com.au/paolo-nutini-state-theatre-sydney-tickets/venueartist/155858/1093909
Address:
State Theatre
49 Market St
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $108
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

