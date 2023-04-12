Paolo Nutini, Sydney

Time Out says

God, do we love Paolo Nutini. His dreamy hair, his dreamy tones, his all-round dreamy Scottishness – it’s too much to bear. Now he’s coming to Sydney, and tickets are going on sale today. Someone, please hold us while we swoon.

Nutini will be in Australia to perform at the first ever Bluesfest Melbourne. His show in Sydney will be a special, one-off sideshow performance in which he'll be performing hits from his newest album, Last Night in the Bittersweet – the first new material he's released in eight years.

Paolo is set to play at Sydney’s State Theatre at 8pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and tickets for the general public go on sale on Thursday, December 1.

