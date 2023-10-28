Time Out says

Sir Macca is pulling a John Farnham on us! When the legendary OG Beatle last toured Australia in 2017, we were certain it would probably be the last time we’d see him rockin’ a stadium Down Under. But after rumours of a return started circling, the 81-year-old living legend announced the Australian leg of his acclaimed Got Back tour for this October and November. It's been six years and a ‘Hard Day's Night’ waiting for Sir Paul McCartney to return to our shores – but it'll be worth the wait.

Got Back starts with an intimate arena show in Adelaide, the city where the Beatles made history in 1964 on their first visit to Australia. An estimated 350,000 people lined the streets between the airport and Town Hall to catch a glimpse of the band. McCartney will then travel to five other major cities, with the Sydney concert going down at Allianz Stadium on Friday, October 27 – and due to popular demand, he has added a second show on Saturday, October 28.

Irrefutably one of the most successful singer-songwriters and performers of all time, McCartney is behind some of the most well-known and loved songs of all time. With hits like ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Band on the Run’, ‘Let It Be’ and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience covers many of the greatest moments in rock from the last 60 years of music – including dozens of songs from Paul’s solo career, Wings, and of course the Beatles catalogue that has formed the soundtracks of our lives.

Here's what Time Out New York had to say about his One on One tour:

"To an extent, you know what you’re gonna get from a Paul McCartney show: total professionalism from one of the most gifted and agreeable musicians of the last hundred years. But does that account for the moment Macca comes onstage, you realise you’re looking at a Beatle, and you forget to breathe? Or the grizzled sonics of his genuinely rocking young band? It does not. This is truly must-see viewing, take our word for it."

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11, via frontiertouring.com/paulmccartney. The Frontier Members pre-sale starts Wednesday, August 9 (times staggered, see website for details). Don’t dawdle, these babies will sell out faster than you can say 'Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da'.

