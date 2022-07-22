Time Out says

If you’re currently on a Dry July trip, or, quite simply, just don’t need the devil’s drop to have a good time, you may be interested in this hectic rave that’s happening in Marrickville on Friday, July 22. Thrown by the sober super lords over at non-alcoholic beer brand Heaps Normal, this night of floor-filling techno will be presented by Polytech, with sets from much-loved Sydney duo DIN, aka old-friend double act Rainbow Chan (Chunyin) and Alex Ward (Moon Holiday).

For just $15, you will also be able to bear witness to Crescendoll, a Gamilaraay woman and Eora-based DJ spinning her motley mix of; juke, jersey, hard drum, footwork, UK bass, garage and acid club beats, as well as Land Systems, an industrial dance and ambient techno act by Sydney-based producer, Nathan Moas, who will be laying down vocally-led bangers, mixed with lush melodies and a curated modular synthesiser.

This gig will go down in the cosy Marrickville theatre paradise of the Red Rattler, and will feature bespoke visuals projected onto semi-translucent gauze designed by Sophie Penkethman-Young, as well as giving all ticket holders free and unlimited Heaps Normal drinks, all night long.

Also, just a note: there are alcoholic options available, but the drop won't be the main star of the night.

Things will kick off at 8pm and will go till late, with tickets available online on Humanitix here. Free tickets are available (with no questions asked) for all First Nations attendees.

