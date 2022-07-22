Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Polytech

  • Music
  • The Red Rattler, Marrickville
A person's hands plays with a techno deck in dappled rainbow light
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Lose yourself in epic techno artistry at this rave

If you’re currently on a Dry July trip, or, quite simply, just don’t need the devil’s drop to have a good time, you may be interested in this hectic rave that’s happening in Marrickville on Friday, July 22. Thrown by the sober super lords over at non-alcoholic beer brand Heaps Normal, this night of floor-filling techno will be presented by Polytech, with sets from much-loved Sydney duo DIN, aka old-friend double act Rainbow Chan (Chunyin) and Alex Ward (Moon Holiday). 

For just $15, you will also be able to bear witness to Crescendoll, a Gamilaraay woman and Eora-based DJ spinning her motley mix of;  juke, jersey, hard drum, footwork, UK bass, garage and acid club beats, as well as Land Systems, an industrial dance and ambient techno act by Sydney-based producer, Nathan Moas, who will be laying down vocally-led bangers, mixed with lush melodies and a curated modular synthesiser. 

This gig will go down in the cosy Marrickville theatre paradise of the Red Rattler, and will feature bespoke visuals projected onto semi-translucent gauze designed by Sophie Penkethman-Young, as well as giving all ticket holders free and unlimited Heaps Normal drinks, all night long. 

Also, just a note: there are alcoholic options available, but the drop won't be the main star of the night.

Things will kick off at 8pm and will go till late, with tickets available online on Humanitix here. Free tickets are available (with no questions asked) for all First Nations attendees. 

Want more sober fun? Check out our list of all the best stuff to do in Sydney right now that is 100% alcohol-free. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
heapsnormal.com/pages/heaps-normal-presents?utm_medium=social&utm_source=linktree&utm_campaign=polytech+tickets.
Address:
The Red Rattler
6 Faversham St
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$15
Opening hours:
8pm-late

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.