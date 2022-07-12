Sydney
Timeout

A woman laughing as she plays gold among flying US dollar bills
Photograph: Zennieshia Butts

The best alcohol-free things to do in Sydney

Enjoy the fruits of our city – without the devil's juice

Written by Maya Skidmore
Look, Sydney – if we're being real, booze in our town is kindaaa a big deal. Whether it be the plethora of pubs, bars and distilleries that pepper our Emerald City – or simply the bazillions of boozy embellishments to brunches, lunches and pop-ups that are constantly in action all over town, it's clear that Sydney has a soft spot for the ol' devil's drop. 

Despite the undeniable good times that come hand-in-hand with alcohol, it can sometimes feel good to say nay to the drink, with there being some seriously clear-headed and (hopefully) regret-free fun to be had in the sharp arms of sobriety. 

If you feel this way, you’re not alone. Along with Dry July, this move towards no-booze is becoming more and more popular with both all of us common folk who got grogged-out during the pandemic, as well as with numerous businesses – with us seeing a serious influx of alcohol-free spirits and experiences popping up all the way from Gordon’s gin to Seadrift, Australia’s only non-alcohol dedicated distillery.  

In spite of all of these fresh-faced developments, it’s normal to feel a wee bit sceptical about doing cool stuff in Sydney without any grog at all. But fret not. We have created the ultimate list of every wild and wonderful thing to do across town that doesn’t involve you having a drink in your hand, and honestly – they all look pretty bloody good. 

To that, we say cheers! 

The best things to do in Sydney that are alcohol free

Seadrift So-Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Seadrift So-Bar

  • Bars
  • Brookvale

The sober-curious movement has come full circle in Sydney, with Australia's first non-alcoholic distillery, Seadrift, having opened the doors to Sydney's first non-alcoholic bar, Seadrift So-Bar. The bar serves up house cocktails featuring Seadrift Classic – a gin, of sorts, infused with botanicals of tarragon, coriander and subtly saline sea-kelp – as well as a huge selection of international and local non-alcoholic spirits. Have a crack at the French 75, made with Seadrift Classic, Odd Bird non-alcoholic Prosecco, fresh lemon juice and a lemon twist, or ask the resident bartenders to whip up a cocktail of the day. 

Bastille Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Bastille Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Circular Quay

In France, Bastille Day is a day of revolution and feisty celebrations. In Sydney, it’s about all that too – but also cheese. Lots and lots of cheese. In this year’s case it is also about colour-changing igloos, open fires, live music, and a wintery Christmas in July open-air market experience unlike any other. Vive la révolution! All of these delectable happenings will be unfolding beneath the banner of the Bastille Festival, a free, four-day celebration of the diverse culinary and cultural regions of France, whose major festival takeover of Sydney’s foreshore will be happening across the Rocks to Circular Quay, from July 14 until July 17. 

Nebula Streaming Cinema
Photograph: Supplied/Nebula Streaming Cinema

Nebula Streaming Cinema

  • Cinemas
  • Darlinghurst

This free pop-up experience will allow you and up to three buddies to watch your favourite shows and movies in a state of the art 4K cinema-like setting, with an on-demand waiter service to boot. Taking up residency on Oxford Street in Darlinghurst, the first of its kind Nebula Streaming Cinema is now open for bookings. Think full recliner chairs, surround sound and unlimited popcorn, drinks and snacks. Plus, you’ll have access to more than 7,000 streaming services and countless content to choose from.

Hijinx Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Funlab

Hijinx Hotel

  • Attractions
  • Theme parks
  • Alexandria

Hijinx Hotel is a brand new concept and challenge room space that pairs silly good times with a competitive edge. Each of the 15 rooms contains a unique, highly physical game, conjured with vibrant, immersive whimsy. Swim in a giant cereal bowl ball pit, tiptoe around a floor of lava, or enter a neon polka dot universe or an old-timey carnival – no two rooms are the same. You’ll have just four minutes in each game to earn as many points as you can and be ready to feel the pressure because this hotel has a voice and it’s not afraid to up the stress levels when your time is running out. 

 

Walking Through a Songline
Photograph: © James Horan for Sydney Living Museums

Walking Through a Songline

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Sydney

Open now at the Museum of Sydney, Walking Through a Songline is a spectacular digital art installation with deep cultural connections. Featuring swirling beams of light set against a chorus of sound, the work invites you to immerse yourself in a space where paintings come to life, stories are visualised and ancient knowledge is shared in a striking and artistic way. 

 

Sydney Made Art & Design Markets
Photograph: Supplied/Emma Silwanis

Sydney Made Art & Design Markets

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Sydney

This one-day only mega market will be showcasing a curated variety of 76 makers and designers from across the Sydney region, with punters able to peruse photography, slow fashion, natural skincare, ceramics, jewellery, stationery and art pieces, amongst many other varied and curious treasures. 

Deejay x Dancer
Photograph: Supplied

Deejay x Dancer

  • Dance
  • Sydney

This month the Sydney Opera House will light up for Deejay x Dancer – an explosively energetic show in which Sydney-based choreographer Nick Power (Two Crews, Between Tiny Cities) pays tribute to hip hop’s origins. Drawing inspiration from the legendary block parties of 1970s New York, world champion turntablist DJ Total Eclipse (a veteran who’s toured with AB Original and Funkoars) will bring the beats as three of Australia’s most respected breakers throw it down.

Fleurs de Villes Flower Show
Photograph: Supplied

Fleurs de Villes Flower Show

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Sydney

Following a renowed five-year-long world tour, Fleurs de Villes, the whimsically splendid  bespoke flower show that has taken floral folks by storm from Edinburgh to Miami is coming to Sydney’s very own Royal Botanic Gardens this August. 2022’s theme is FEMMES, with this year’s exhibition taking on the varied talents of local Sydney florists to create a jaw-dropping floral testament to 15 remarkable women. 

Holey Moley Alexandria
Photograph: Supplied/Fun Lab

Holey Moley Alexandria

  • Attractions
  • Theme parks
  • Alexandria

Fans of Holey Moley, which now boasts 18 venues across five states, will be familiar with the whimsical wordplay and bonkers concepts that are the stock and trade of this popular putt-putt franchise, but at this expansive new location, the fun has been dialled up to eleven. Set in a warehouse with a soaring 14-meter ceiling height, game designers have really been able to think big, delivering some showstopping holes that really need to be seen to be believed – including a 10-metre tall poop emoji (no really), a gigantic recreation of the board game Mousetrap, and a huge TV game show set, just to name a few.

The Rocks Christmas in July Markets
Photograph: Supplied

The Rocks Christmas in July Markets

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • The Rocks

Calling all melted French cheese and Christmas fanatics, your day is finally here. From July 14 to July 17, a marvellous Christmas in July Market is taking over the Rocks, wherein the precinct’s cobblestone streets will flow with melted cheese, Yuletide vibes, live music, and gently falling snowflakes. Yep. You read that right. There’s going to be actual snow falling down on the upturned faces of all you market revellers, and frankly, it’s all looking pretty magical. 

 

Boundary Conditions by Daniel Crooks at Hyde Park Barracks
Photograph: Supplied

Boundary Conditions by Daniel Crooks at Hyde Park Barracks

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Sydney

 Presented on a giant monolithic screen hovering in Hyde Park Barrack's historic courtyard, ‘Boundary Conditions’ juxtaposes the past and the present, the virtual and the real. It’s an artwork designed to resonate in our own period of change and uncertainty, manipulating slices of time that are not normally visible.  Crooks has used specially captured footage of Sydney Living Museums’ historic sites in this work which invites viewers to reconsider their understanding of history and reality, and also to reappraise the site of the Hyde Park Barracks itself.

Sculpture by the Sea
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Sculpture by the Sea

  • Art
  • Sculpture and installations
  • Bondi

Get those walking shoes ready – after two years of postponements, Sculpture by the Sea is returning to Bondi this year. The spectacular 2km Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk is set to be transformed once again with eye-catching art installations from October 21 to November 7, 2022.

 

Groundswell: Music, Film and Culture Festival
Photograph: Supplied/Groundswell | Excerpt from Ben Brown painting

Groundswell: Music, Film and Culture Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Fairfield

Brookvale’s Inaugural Music, Film and Culture Festival launches this July, and with 11 events over 11 days, between July 2 and 29, you’re sure to find something to tickle your fancy. Featuring everything from a roller disco to a cacao ceremony, drumming circles, burlesque performances and Japanese rope bondage – this eclectic fest is infused with skater punk, opera, Latin beats, organic house, neo-funk, trip-hop ballet, and more.

 

The best easy day hikes near Sydney
Photograph: Destination NSW

The best easy day hikes near Sydney

  • Sport and fitness
  • Walks

The awe-worthy landscapes of New South Wales are a playground for hardcore hikers, where they can test their mettle against some of the most challenging and untamed wilderness in the country. But what if you’re a less seasoned explorer who's not quite ready to go full bush? Fortunately, there are still plenty of opportunities near Sydney for novice hikers to experience the great outdoors without trekking too far from civilisation.

 

Where to go ice skating in Sydney
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Festival

Where to go ice skating in Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating

Practice lacing your skates, because a cold breeze is brewing and requests to dress up as characters from Frozen on Sydney’s ice rinks are on the rise. Some of our favourite icy pop-ups are back in town after taking a hiatus last winter, and permanent rinks have also frosted back up for eager skaters.

 

The best hot springs to visit in NSW
Photograph: Destination NSW

The best hot springs to visit in NSW

  • Travel

 Compared to the colder countries of the world, NSW’s winters may not be exactly what you’d call Arctic, but let’s just say our tolerance for low temps isn’t famously high – we tend to rug up with the chunky knits and winter coats as soon as it dips below 20. Which is why the state’s naturally heated hot springs make for the perfect winter or autumn destinations, where you can stay blissfully warm in the great outdoors, regardless of how low the mercury dips.

 

Seven unusual museums to visit in Sydney
Photograph: Steve Burrows

Seven unusual museums to visit in Sydney

  • Museums
  • History

Sydney’s larger museums and art galleries are where you can experience a well-rounded dose of arts and culture. However, for something a little offbeat (and sometimes more fun), we’ve found the most quirky, niche museums in Sydney; they’ll have you laughing, gagging and wondering in awe at vintage vehicles, magic tricks and the human body – all in the name of education.

 

The best stargazing near Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

The best stargazing near Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

On clear nights, you may be able to spot a few stars in central Sydney, but like most big cities, light pollution will keep the full celestial wonders of the night sky obscured. Fortunately, you don't have to travel very far out of the city to improve your view.

The best markets in Sydney
Photograph: Daniel Boud

The best markets in Sydney

  • Shopping
  • Markets

Sydney is back. Weekends are back. Life is back. And with this great resurgence of good times, we are also welcoming back one of our most beloved cultural institutions - the humble weekend market. Snaffling fried brunchy fare on the grass, hanging with dogs, uncovering a mint condition leather jacket beneath some dusty leggings, jiving to a live saxaphone player before 10am - all these myriad of delights are available at pretty much any Sydney market, and the good news is that now, you get to experience it too.

 

The best nudist beaches in Sydney
Photograph: Mario G. García

The best nudist beaches in Sydney

  • Attractions
  • Beaches

Not that anyone has too many clothes on when they strut into the surf, but there's something undeniably liberating about a dip in the sea wearing nothing at all. And it just so happens that there are several beautiful Sydney beaches where you can go skinny dipping without scandalising other sun-seekers or risking the wrath of the po-po!

 

The best places to get high tea in Sydney
Photograph: Lauren Gray

The best places to get high tea in Sydney

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms

Crustless cucumber sandwiches, scones with jam and cream and tiered plates of petit fours.  Sydney loves a pinky-lifting high tea, and with good reason. Once you've got baked goodies, tea selections for every palate and beautiful surrounds – maybe harbour views, like at the Mosman Barracks, or cultivated gardens at historic Vaucluse House – you've got all the elements of an aspirational afternoon of ever-so fancy leisure.

The best escape rooms in Sydney
Photograph: Tim Clapham

The best escape rooms in Sydney

  • Things to do

Could you save the world, catch a killer, escape a vampire or bring down a tyrant – in one hour or less? Those are just a handful of the nail-biting missions you can take on at Sydney's exciting array of escape rooms.The concept is simple: solve puzzles placed in and around the room before your allotted time runs out. Each room has a different theme and stimulates all the senses, demanding a variety of problem-solving skills, teamwork and deductive logic to conquer. 

The best secret coastal walks in Sydney
Photograph: Creative Commons

The best secret coastal walks in Sydney

  • Things to do

If there’s something Sydney has in abundance, it's shoreline. Whether along the edge of our beautiful harbour or looking out to the wide-open Pacific, the places where the ocean waters meet the land hold a very special reverence for the people of this city. There are also plenty of coastal tracks that aren’t so well known. If you’re in search of a stroll with a little more seclusion, this list of secret coastal walks may well have what you’re looking for.

The best waterfalls in Sydney and NSW

The best waterfalls in Sydney and NSW

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

We hate to say it, but TLC were wrong. Turns out you should go chasing waterfalls, especially in Sydney and NSW. Some are in national parks, you can swim in some, and some secret ones will take you a bit of a walk to find. Load up the picnic basket and take a road trip to find these cascading falls around Sydney. You’ll find plunge pools you can swim in, waterfalls you can walk over and mountain walks so awe-inspiring they'll make you feel small.

 

The best art galleries in Sydney
Photograph: Museum of Contemporary Art Australia/Ken Leanfore | Lindy Lee, Secret World of a Starlight Ember, 2020, installation view, Lindy Lee: Moon in a Dew Drop.

The best art galleries in Sydney

  • Art
  • Galleries

We're lucky here in Sydney that vibrant art scene is bursting at the seams with great galleries of all shapes and sizes. From major institutions like the Art Gallery of NSW and the Museum of Contemporary Art, to independent gems like White Rabbit Gallery and a thriving scene of independent and artist-run initiatives. But where should you start? We’ve hand-picked a few, just for you. 

