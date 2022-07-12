Look, Sydney – if we're being real, booze in our town is kindaaa a big deal. Whether it be the plethora of pubs, bars and distilleries that pepper our Emerald City – or simply the bazillions of boozy embellishments to brunches, lunches and pop-ups that are constantly in action all over town, it's clear that Sydney has a soft spot for the ol' devil's drop.

Despite the undeniable good times that come hand-in-hand with alcohol, it can sometimes feel good to say nay to the drink, with there being some seriously clear-headed and (hopefully) regret-free fun to be had in the sharp arms of sobriety.

If you feel this way, you’re not alone. Along with Dry July, this move towards no-booze is becoming more and more popular with both all of us common folk who got grogged-out during the pandemic, as well as with numerous businesses – with us seeing a serious influx of alcohol-free spirits and experiences popping up all the way from Gordon’s gin to Seadrift, Australia’s only non-alcohol dedicated distillery.

In spite of all of these fresh-faced developments, it’s normal to feel a wee bit sceptical about doing cool stuff in Sydney without any grog at all. But fret not. We have created the ultimate list of every wild and wonderful thing to do across town that doesn’t involve you having a drink in your hand, and honestly – they all look pretty bloody good.

To that, we say cheers!