Pussy Riot Theatre: Riot Days

Russian revolutionaries Pussy Riot bring their industrial punk opera to Sydney

This fusion of theatre and music by Pussy Riot Theatre (an offshoot of Pussy Riot created in 2016 by Maria Alyokhina in collaboration with music producer Alexander Cheparukhin) is based on Alyokhina's personal account (of the same name) of the group's arrest and incarceration in 2012 for an anti-Putin protest in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.

Riot Days showed at Supersense in Melbourne in 2017, and comes to Sydney this summer as part of Sydney Festival.

Check out our hit list of highlights from Sydney Festival 2018.