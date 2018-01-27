Pussy Riot Theatre: Riot Days

Music Carriageworks , Eveleigh Saturday January 27 2018 - Sunday January 28 2018
Add review
0 Love It
Save it
Pussy Riot Theatre: Riot Days
Photograph: Supplied
Pussy Riot Theatre
Buy tickets

Russian revolutionaries Pussy Riot bring their industrial punk opera to Sydney

This fusion of theatre and music by Pussy Riot Theatre (an offshoot of Pussy Riot created in 2016 by Maria Alyokhina in collaboration with music producer Alexander Cheparukhin) is based on Alyokhina's personal account (of the same name) of the group's arrest and incarceration in 2012 for an anti-Putin protest in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

Riot Days showed at Supersense in Melbourne in 2017, and comes to Sydney this summer as part of Sydney Festival.

Check out our hit list of highlights from Sydney Festival 2018.

Venue name: Carriageworks
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
2015
Price: $62-$79
Event website: https://www.sydneyfestival.org.au/2018/pussy-riot
    • Carriageworks $62-$79 Buy tickets
    • Carriageworks $62-$79 Buy tickets
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening