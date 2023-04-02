Sydney
Rod Stewart

  • Music, Folk, country and blues
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
A close-up of Rod Stewart in a black and gold jacket standing in some trees.
Photograph: Supplied/Live Nation
Buy ticket
Time Out says

The legendary ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’ singer is heading Down Under, and he’s bringing pop icon Cyndi Lauper with him

He’s a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, one of the best-selling artists in the history of recording music and a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – and we’re betting your mum probably has one or two of his albums in her CD collection. There’s no doubt Sir Rod Stewart is a legend of the music industry, and next year he’s bringing his aptly titled The Hits! tour to Australia.

Stewart will perform a string of headline tours across the country, kicking off in Perth on March 11 and then heading to Adelaide on March 21, Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on March 29 and the Hunter Valley's Roche Estate on April 1. He’ll then be hitting up Melbourne on March 14 for a massive two-hour set at Rod Laver Arena. where he’ll play all the hits from his vast catalogue of tunes, including ‘Maggie May’, ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’, ‘Sailing’ and ‘Hot Legs’.

And for any adoring fans keen on a road trip, the tour will also hit Centennial Vineyards in Bowral on April 2 as part of A Day on the Green.

But wait, that’s not all! Joining him is none other than Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist and pop superstar, Cyndi Lauper. Best known for her ‘80s bangers ‘Time After Time’, ‘True Colours’ and ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’, Lauper also became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots at the 2013 Tony Awards.

Opening for all shows on the tour is rock singer and Noiseworks frontman, Jon Stevens.

Pre-sale tickets for Stewart’s Qudos Bank Arena show go on sale via the Live Nation website on November 15, with general admission available from November 17. Tickets for his A Day on the Green concert also go on sale November 17 via the event website. Don’t forget to give your mum the heads up.

Love a live gig? Here's our ultimate guide of where to see live music in Sydney.

Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.com.au/artist-rod-stewart-438
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates and times

Buy
