Good music and good times under the sun in the Inner West’s most happening car park

After almost four long months under lockdown, it’s well and truly time to get on the beers. And the friendly folks at Public House Petersham are proving their mettle as the winners of Best Pub in the 2020 Time Out Bar Awards by making sure our sunny Saturday shenanigans are taken care of.

Kicking off on October 30, just as the weather warms up you can celebrate that we can finally stand up, drink and dance outdoors with weekly car park parties at PHP. The beloved pub is teaming up with creative music agency UNDR CTRL on a constantly changing line-up of live music and DJs until the sun goes down. Catch sets from an eclectic line-up of exciting local musos including Lazywax, Adi Toohey, Trent Rackus, Carolina Gasolina, Marcus King and loads more.

Entry is free and revellers are encouraged to get there early as it’s first in best dressed with walk-ins only. Bookings will be taken inside the pub and beer garden and can be made here.

Fire up the group chat, pay your respects to pub cat Gizmo who recently slinked off to the great scratching post in the sky, and make sure you sink a couple of crafty schooners from Batch Brewery’s nano-brewery that’s hiding out back for good measure. The parties kick on until December 4.

