Peach PRC and What So Not are headlining this fresh all-day music festival at Manning Bar

Following its debut festival last year, this day-long party is returning to the University of Sydney’s multi-level Manning Bar, showcasing some of Australia’s biggest music acts and brightest up-and-comers on October 21, 2023.

This year, Someday Soon is headlined by pop sensation Peach PRC and electronic superstar What So Not. The other artists filling out the fest include (in alphabetical order): 1300, Cassettes for Kids, Daily J, Kornél Kovács, Lazywax, Northeast Party House, Royel Otis, Sam Alfred, Sly Withers, Surprise Chef, Sycco, Tangela, Tyne-James Organ, Willo, and Y.B.

With infectious bangers like ‘Josh’ and ‘Forever Drunk’ to her name, pink-powered pop sensation Peach PRC is bringing her hyper-sweet catalogue of hits to Someday Soon. Since launching on TikTok in 2019, the Adelaide-born superstar has amassed a loyal following of over two million. Joining Peach PRC on headline duties is What So Not (aka Chris Emerson), as he celebrates his tenth year performing. As a Sydney-bred producer and DJ with numerous accomplishments to his name, including over one billion streams and past collaborators including Skrillex, Daniel Johns, Dillon Francis and DMAs, expect a high-octane set.

There will be three curated stages to explore at Someday Soon as you move around the purpose-built, multi-storey music venue, with various bars and food trucks to keep you hydrated and satisfied while discovering your new favourite band.

Owned and operated by USU, Australia’s oldest and largest Student Union, Manning Bar is an iconic independent live music venue with a long history of attracting the best local and international acts.

Tickets for Someday Soon start at $70. Pre-sale opens exclusively to University of Sydney students at 10AM AEST on Monday, August 7, with general first release tickets available from 10AM AEST on Thursday, August 10. Head here for tickets and further info.

