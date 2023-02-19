Sydney's late night bars and pubs

Behold, our list of the best places to go for a kick on

Phew, Sydney's late-night scene has bounced back since the lockout laws started getting wound back. There are schemes to invigorate nightlife, venues all over Sydney have started extending their hours – and OG late-night venues, like the Abercrombie, have even returned from the dead.

There are now plenty of bars and pubs ready, willing and able to keep your cup running over until the wee hours. We’ve compiled a bunch of them, from classic pubs to cocktail specialists and dancefloors.