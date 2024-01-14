Your ultimate guide to Byron Bay

Over the past decade or so, Byron’s dining scene has gone from good to ridiculous, with city hospitality heavyweights joining local stalwarts to create a spectacular line-up of restaurants that span sprawling farm-to-table eateries to award-winning hideaways.

In our opinion, the best time to be in Byron town is early morning – the walk up to the lighthouse is particularly beautiful at sunrise, and (if you choose your café wisely) you’ll be rewarded with a mind-blowingly good breakfast. Out of Byron’s exhaustive list of options, our picks would be Bay Leaf for its organic, health-giving menu and High Life for creative plates and coffee from another galaxy. On the arc of the hill that leads out of town towards Suffolk Park, you’ll find Top Shop – a 1950s style milk bar serving loaded acai bowls and perfectly stacked breakfast rolls. If you’re out of town, it’s worth heading to Federal Doma Café for a Japanese-inspired breakfast amongst the gum trees (their organic gokokumai is perfect fuel for a day spent chasing waterfalls).

For a Mediterranean-inspired lunch, head to Barrio’s sun-soaked courtyard in the Byron Byron industrial estate, or disappear into the hills to The Hut – a gorgeous award-winning restaurant housed in a 110 year old schoolhouse. That Byron’s industrial estate is the chicest in the world is a hill I’m willing to die on, but if you’re looking for old-school elegance, you can’t look past Raes Dining Room – a perfectly executed high-end restaurant housed in the iconic beachfront hotel. If you’re keeping things low-key, Old Maids in Brunswick Heads (16 minutes north of Byron) makes the best burgers on the block, best enjoyed on the banks of the Brunswick River. Otherwise, head into the hills for Japanese from Federal Doma Cafe, or The Farm, the 34-hectare outpost of Sydney-born Three Blue Ducks, home to a providore, a florist and a restaurant serving an excellent Sunday lunch.

For dinner, I’d recommend heading to one of the nearby towns – where the streets are less likely to be thronged with teenagers, and forward-thinking hospitality guns have opened up the kinds of establishments that hinterland dreams are made of. Saint Marie’s in Brunswick Heads serves truly exceptional wood-fired pizza and truffle-laced arancini, and the daily happy hour will score you $7 wines and beers and $14 Negronis and Margs (soundtracked by live jazz on Sunday afternoons). Other European-leaning options include Ciao Mate! in Bangalow – a delightfully nostalgic Italo-American joint, all gingham tablecloths and busy, happy people – and Cadeau in Brunswick Heads, whose calling card is a refined French menu spotlighting seasonal ingredients. For Israeli food that will blow your mind, look no further than Mullumbimby’s Yaman (then head to the Middle Pub for sunset and a retro desert).



If you’re staying in Byron, head to Light Years for modern pan-Asian fare and excellent cocktails in a carefully curated, award-winning setting.

