The Barbara and the Camp Dogs star lays bare her life story set to her favourite songs.

We love the focus on creative women of colour at Darlinghurst Theatre Company right now. Fresh off a smash hit run of Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner starring Moreblessing Maturure and Vivienne Awosoga and directed by Shari Sebbens, they now welcome the powerhouse force of awesome that is Shakira Clanton.

The Barbara and the Camp Dogs star, raised in Perth by Aboriginal Australian and African American parents, will take to the Darlo stage for an intimate night of storytelling, music and laughter in Still, I Rise. The show, which runs from May 5-9, takes its name from the beloved poem by Maya Angelou and channels her indomitable spirit. Clanton will lay out her history of standing up to racism and sexism, and the lessons her single mum tried to impart on her as a headstrong teenager, while sharing her favourtie songs.

“This work is a celebration of the resilience of marginalized people in the face of oppression,” Clanton says. “As a woman of colour, I know what it’s like to live in a society not built for me. When that society keeps knocking you down, you have to keep rising. Still, I Rise is a look into my life, navigating its lessons and the moments where I’ve had to forge ahead.”

Expect to hear juicy goss on what celebrating one year of marriage was like in lockdown too, with plenty of unguarded chuckles on offer and sweet sounds strung out by Jeremi Campese accompanying Clanton on the cello. It promises to be an unforgettable evening.

