Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sting

  • Music
  • Aware Super Theatre, Sydney
Sting performs on stage
Photograph: DR
Advertising

Time Out says

The living legend will perform his classic hits in Sydney

Sydney – every breath you take, every move you make, Sting will be watching you – from the big stage at our city’s very own Aware Super Theatre this February. Yep, this is not a drill. The man is coming to town, and we can barely contain ourselves. 

After nearly seven years away from Australian shores, the great British crooner will be returning to the Emerald City for his critically acclaimed My Songs tour, a vibrant show featuring all of his best-known hits, including 'Englishman in New York', 'Roxanne', 'Message in a Bottle' and, of course, 'Every Breath You Take'

Sting will be taking to the Sydney stage for two special shows on February 15 and February 16 this year. He will be joined by a fairly epic electric rock ensemble, and will have Joe Sumner as his opening act. You can expect to let loose to all your most beloved ballads, dance up a storm, and hail a living legend in real life. 

This show is part of an Australia-wide Sting moment, with him kicking off the tour in Perth on February 11, then heading to Sydney and Adelaide, and ending it all at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 23. My Songs has been heralded by the British Guardian as “sublime pop alchemy” and sold out when performed in London’s Palladium over a six-night residency. 

Tickets are still available right now, and you can snatch one up by clicking right here.

Keep singing at one of Sydney's best musicals and theatre shows this month.

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=STING23
Address:
Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre
14 Darling Drive
Sydney
Surry Hills
2000
Cross street:
410 Elizabeth Street
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!