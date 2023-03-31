Sydney
Strata Festival

  • Music, Jazz
  • Phoenix Central Park, Chippendale
  1. Shows at Phoenix Central Park
    Photograph: Phoenix Central Park/Jordan Munns | Thandi Phoenix
  2. Shows at Phoenix Central Park
    Photograph: Phoenix Central Park/Jordan Munns | Cxloe
A three-day celebration of new music comes to Chippendale's secret concert venue, and tickets can only be scored by a free ballot

Chippendale’s intriguing 120-seat performance venue Phoenix Central Park is set to serve up a slice of all that jazz (and then some more) with the return of creative music festival Strata II for 2023. The program packs in three evenings of boundary-pushing jazz and new music curated in collaboration with Sydney artist Laurence Pike, running from March 29 to 31.

As with each event at the philanthropic Phoenix Central Park, all tickets are completely free – but you need to enter a ballot for the opportunity to score some. The ballot is all about ensuring equality of access to the venue’s highly sought-after events; each individual artist has a discrete ballot, and successful entrants will be given the opportunity to claim their tickets (entries are open until March 19).

This is your chance to peek inside Judith Neilson’s custom-built concert venue where “architecture and interior design crash together with visual and performing arts”. May the odds be ever in your favour.

The event will feature a number of Sydney and world premieres from a new generation of musicians. Standout performances include UK Mercury Prize-nominated pianist, Kit Downes making his debut Australian performance alongside the festival’s curator and renowned local musician, Laurence Pike; Vietnamese-Australian electronic and synth musician, Fia Fiell; Vancouver-based composer Scott Gailey; Sydney sound artist, composer and viola player Mara Schwerdtfeger; and the Necks pianist Chris Abrahams delivering a debut collaborative performance, exclusive for Strata II.

From one of the country’s most awe-inspiring concert venues, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience some of the most compelling jazz and new music. 

Find out more and enter the ticket ballot here.

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
phoenixcentralpark.com.au/strata-ii
Address:
Phoenix Central Park
49 O'Connor St
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Contact:
contact@phoenixcentralpark.com.au
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

