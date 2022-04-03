Time Out says

A four-day celebration of jazz music comes to Phoenix Central Park, and tickets can only be scored by a free ballot

After kicking off the year with an impressive third season of cutting-edge gigs, Chippendale’s intriguing new 120-seat performance venue is set to serve up a slice of all that jazz, with a forthcoming four-day festival curated by Laurence Pike.

Running from March 31 to April 3, the program features 11 shows from some established and emerging genre-defining and genre-defying artists. This includes the elder statesman of the Australian jazz community, Mike Nock; prolific pianist/composer/recording artist Andrea Keller; the exciting return from internationally renowned, seminal electronic/jazz trio Triosk after a fifteen-year absence; and an inspiring younger generation of Sydney musicians such as Hekka, Microfiche, Holopeak and Hilary Geddes.

“I've always believed that jazz, improvisation, creative music, whatever you'd like to call it, is a way of making music, not a style. It’s a balance of knowledge and instinct in which the performer and listener can potentially experience the moment together. It's a way of being present in the world,” says Pike.

“Strata represents the generational layers of this music embedded in our city. It’s an exciting opportunity to galvanise the art form in Sydney after a long period of disconnection, with the world class venue of Phoenix Central Park providing a focal point of creativity and community.”

Like all shows at the philanthropic Phoenix Central Park, all tickets are completely free, but you need to enter a ballot for the opportunity to score some. May the odds be ever in your favour.

