Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Symphony Under the Stars

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Parramatta Park, Parramatta
Sydney Symphony Under the Stars at Sydney Festival
Photoraph: Supplied | Sydney Symphony Under the Stars
Advertising

Time Out says

Pack a picnic, settle down on the grass and listen to the Sydney Symphony Orchestra play classical favourites, alfresco – for free

Prepare your hampers! The most popular free event of Sydney Festival’s summer program has been rescheduled as an alfresco autumn event filled with music from across the ages, after Covid complications saw the January date postponed. 

Led by celebrated conductor Benjamin Northey, the world-class Sydney Symphony Orchestra marks its 90th anniversary with a program ranging from canonical greats like Dvořák and Mozart, to a selection of heart-stirring John Williams film classics from ET to Indiana Jones.

On Saturday, March 26, they’re bringing the delightful event back to the Crescent in Parramatta Park as part of the Parramatta Nights festival. Grab a picnic rug and a bottle of wine, prepare a platter, and gather some of your favourite people for the most fun you can have with Mozart and a blanket, probably. 

The event opens at 5pm and the program starts at 7pm. Registrations are not required, but you can sign up here to get an email reminder before the event.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Parramatta Park
Cnr Pitt & Macquarie Sts
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Contact:
www.parrapark.com.au
02 8833 5000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
24-hour pedestrian access

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.