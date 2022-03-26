Time Out says

Pack a picnic, settle down on the grass and listen to the Sydney Symphony Orchestra play classical favourites, alfresco – for free

Prepare your hampers! The most popular free event of Sydney Festival’s summer program has been rescheduled as an alfresco autumn event filled with music from across the ages, after Covid complications saw the January date postponed.

Led by celebrated conductor Benjamin Northey, the world-class Sydney Symphony Orchestra marks its 90th anniversary with a program ranging from canonical greats like Dvořák and Mozart, to a selection of heart-stirring John Williams film classics from ET to Indiana Jones.

On Saturday, March 26, they’re bringing the delightful event back to the Crescent in Parramatta Park as part of the Parramatta Nights festival. Grab a picnic rug and a bottle of wine, prepare a platter, and gather some of your favourite people for the most fun you can have with Mozart and a blanket, probably.

The event opens at 5pm and the program starts at 7pm. Registrations are not required, but you can sign up here to get an email reminder before the event.