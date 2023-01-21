Time Out says

Pack a picnic, settle down on the grass and listen to the Sydney Symphony Orchestra play classical favourites, alfresco – for free

Prepare your picnic hampers! The most popular free event of Sydney Festival’s summer program is back in action for 2023 and it is filled with music from across the ages.

Featuring a concerto from Tan Dun, Chinese and Vietnamese folk favourites, classic film scores and symphonic masterpieces from Stravinsky and Debussy, this will be an evening of good company and great music. Free, unticketed and featuring a rousing fireworks finale, there's a reason Sydney Symphony Under the Stars is a permanent fixture on the Festival's annual calendar.

On Saturday, January 21, they’re bringing the delightful event back to the Crescent in Parramatta Park. Grab a picnic rug and a bottle of wine, and gather some of your favourite people for the most fun you can have with Mozart and a blanket, probably. The music starts at 8pm.

