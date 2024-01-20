Sydney
Sydney Symphony Under the Stars

  • Music, Classical and opera
  • Parramatta Park, Parramatta
Sydney Symphony Under the Stars at Sydney Festival
Photoraph: Supplied | Sydney Symphony Under the Stars
Time Out says

Settle down on the grass for free fireworks and live music from Sydney Symphony Orchestra, William Barton and friends

Prepare your picnic hampers! The most popular free event of Sydney Festival’s summer program is back in action for 2024 with a soaring new program. A free, unticketed evening of good company and great music featuring a rousing fireworks finale, there's a reason Sydney Symphony Under the Stars is a permanent fixture on the Festival's annual calendar. 

This year you can enjoy original works featuring the didgeridoo magic of William Barton, joined by Aunty Delmae Barton, Véronique Serret and Iva Davies, along with the transportive sitar playing of Anoushka Shankar. All in collaboration with Sydney Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Benjamin Northey, who will bring it home with traditional classics and a big sparkly bang. 

This delightful event returns to the Crescent in Parramatta Park on Saturday, January 20. Grab a picnic rug and a bottle of wine, and gather some of your favourite people for the most fun you can have with Mozart and a blanket, probably. The music starts at 8pm. 

Want more? Check out our top 8 picks for Sydney Festival.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyfestival.org.au/events/sydney-symphony-under-the-stars
Address:
Parramatta Park
Cnr Pitt & Macquarie Sts
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

