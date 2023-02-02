Sydney
The Presets

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • Club 77, Darlinghurst
The Presets at Club 77
Photograph: Supplied/Smirnoff Origins | The Presets
Time Out says

Australia’s biggest electronic music act is making a pulsating return home to Club 77

Club 77 has a hallowed legacy in the electronic music scene. This subterranean Kings Cross haunt has had a few leases on life, and we were all pretty stoked to see this sticky institution rise again in 2022 as a New York-style late-night dive bar, open ’til 4am every single night. 

If you’ve been needing an extra kick up the rump to get down with all of your people, this could be the one. The Presets are returning to Club 77 on Thursday, February 2. The club played a vital role in the band’s early years, as the venue where they honed their skills as performers, generated fans and even made reference mixes for their debut album Beams (released in 2005). Coming up in the golden age of electronic music in Sydney before exploding internationally, the Presets are returning to where it all began 17 years later. You know I love it when you talk like that.

This is the first in a series of one-night-only intimate gigs being held around the eastern seaboard, which they’re calling Smirnoff Origins. The gist is to take Australia’s biggest musicians back to the venues that gave them their start, supported by the country’s most hotly-tipped talent. 

The Presets will be supported by Swayfever, the emerging artist hand-picked by the band to open the show.

Could anything beat the vibe of screaming “I’m here with all of my people!” as you jump around in one of the Cross’s OG rave dens with the actual Presets? We don’t think so. 

The gig is happening on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Wanna go? Final tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, January 19. Get your hands on them here.

Love the dank? Check out our favourite dive bars in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
moshtix.com.au/v2/event/smirnoff-origins-x-the-presets/146377
Address:
Club 77
77 William St
Kings Cross
Sydney
2011
Price:
$54.14

Dates and times

7:00 pmClub 77 $54.14
