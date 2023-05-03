Sydney
Twice

  • Music, Pop
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
Twice
Time Out says

The K-Pop girl group behind hits including 'Talk that Talk' and 'Moonlight Sunrise' (IYKYK) is coming to Sydney

Australian K-Pop fans, you're in luck: internationally renowned girl group Twice's Ready to Be world tour will stop off Down Under. The nine-piece group will hit up Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on May 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10am AEDT on Wednesday, March 22. 

With more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, saying Twice is famous is an understatement. They're best known for tracks like 'Talk that Talk', 'The Feels', 'What is Love' and 'Fancy'. Now their latest release, 'Moonlight Sunrise', is already climbing the charts. 

Get tickets here.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=TWICE23
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127
Price:
From $122.15
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

