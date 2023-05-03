Australian K-Pop fans, you're in luck: internationally renowned girl group Twice's Ready to Be world tour will stop off Down Under. The nine-piece group will hit up Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on May 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10am AEDT on Wednesday, March 22.

With more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, saying Twice is famous is an understatement. They're best known for tracks like 'Talk that Talk', 'The Feels', 'What is Love' and 'Fancy'. Now their latest release, 'Moonlight Sunrise', is already climbing the charts.

Get tickets here.

