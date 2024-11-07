What do Daryl Braithwaite, Courtney Act and Jimmy Rees all have in common? These Aussie icons are banding together for Unite to Feed Australia Live, a mammoth fundraising concert being thrown by OzHarvest, Australia's leading food rescue organisation. Going down on November 7 at the ICC Theatre in Sydney, this great big Aussie shindig will raise seriously needed funds to provide meals for those struggling to make ends meet. Singing ‘The Horses’ while supporting a great cause? Doesn’t get much better than that!

This year, OzHarvest celebrates 20 years of feeding Aussies in need through their community food banks, food trucks, youth education programs and not-for-profit café Refettorio. The good folk in yellow have set an ambitious goal to deliver an additional 5 million meals using the funds raised from Unite to Feed Australia Live.

Channel 7’s Johanna Griggs and comedian Jimmy Rees will team up to host the one-off concert, featuring back-to-back performances by some of Australia’s greatest artists. Leading the lineup is Aussie music legend Daryl Braithwaite (we can already hear ‘The Horses’ echoing through the theatre!), with the nation’s biggest drag export Courtney Act also set to dazzle the crowd. Other stars include Australian Idol 2024 winner Dylan Wright, ARIA award-winner William Crighton, Indigenous opera sensation Jess Hitchcock, didgeridoo master William Barton and frontman of The Cat Empire Felix Riebl, with more acts to be revealed soon.

You can snag tickets to this do-gooding concert on Ticketek. Every dollar from ticket sales – ranging from $99.90 to $159.90 – will go directly towards helping feed those in need across Australia.

