When it comes to sustainable dining, Refettorio OzHarvest is in a league of its own. By day, the not-for-profit café serves nourishing three-course lunches to Sydney’s vulnerable communities, free of charge. But come night (every second Thursday, to be exact), ‘the Ref’ opens its doors to the public for Neighbourhood Dinners, where every ticket pays for four people in need, to dine the following day. If that's not enough, the gourmet meals are completely vegetarian and zero-waste, made using up to 95 per cent rescued produce. It's a win-win-win for your palate, the planet and those in need.

The Refettorio, which takes its name from the Latin word meaning "to re-make" or "restore," is a first-of-its-kind social impact collaboration in Australia, brought to us by the food waste warriors at OzHarvest and celebrated Italian chef Massimo Bottura’s not-for-profit organisation Food for Soul. Unlike Bottura's three Michelin-star restaurant, Osteria Francescana, the Ref opens its doors to folks facing food insecurity, serving around 500 guests each week. Talk about a delicious way to make a difference.

Part of the Ref’s charm is not knowing what’s on the menu until you’re comfortably seated. Head chef Jez Wick keeps things exciting by changing the three-course menu on a weekly (or sometimes even daily) basis, embracing wonky vegetables and imperfect produce, which have been donated or rescued from local suppliers, supermarkets and farms. Not a scrap goes to waste – any leftover food is fermented, pickled, preserved or composted.

These zero-waste meals are served, with utmost dignity and respect, by OzHarvest’s 'yellow army’ of volunteers. You may be surprised by spiced black bean, corn and tomato tortillas for the entrée; yellow coconut curry ramen noodles for the main; and an orange blossom and filo cake with yoghurt for dessert. And each dish is served in bright pink and yellow crockery, which were donated by Mud Australia.

You’ll find the Refettorio in good company on Crown Street next to Lode Pies and Four Ate Five. With more than 100 years of history, its charming 50-seat Victorian terrace (which was gifted to OzHarvest) has undergone a thoughtful renovation to include solar panelling, recycled timber flooring, and bright, contemporary artworks by First Nations artists.

The Refettorio warmly invites the general public into their beautiful café at fortnightly Neighbourhood Dinners, which help fund the daytime service. Guests are treated to the same innovative three-course meal as the lunchtime diners, along with the Ref’s signature non-alcoholic shrub (fermented fruit drink) and Heaps Normal booze-free beers as an added treat.

Your stomach will be full but your heart will feel fuller after dining at this wholesome not-for-profit restaurant.