Sydney's got a lot going for it – affordable property is not one of those things. In fact, we recently claimed spot number two on the world’s list of most expensive cities to buy a home in. All things considered, there are still a few hidden gems across the grid where you can snag a home at a (more) reasonable price, you just need to know where to find them. Real Estate expert John McGrath (you know, the name on all those SOLD signs?) released his annual list of suburbs buyers should keep an eye on, and there are some great finds in there.

With the new Metro line, and the light rail already running through to Dulwich Hill, it’s no surprise that Sydney’s Inner West is the place to purchase right now. Dulwich Hill itself made the cut, and so did neighbouring suburb Summer Hill. Once the new section of Metro line (to Marrickville, Dulwich Hill and beyond) is completed, it will take mere minutes to get from Dully to Central.

Glebe and its beautiful little terrace houses also made the cut. Although this suburb is certainly no secret, McGrath reckons that its become somewhat underrated over the last few years. Being right next to the city, with a village atmosphere, fun venues, leafy parts, and good bus and light rail access, it's got everything going for it.

Millers Point has been majorly gentrified (RIP social housing, boo) in the time that Barangaroo has come to life. Also with a new metro stop to be connected to the city, alongside a winding waterside walking track, it’s best to pounce on this harbourside suburb while price growth is down since Covid.

Two lesser-known additions to the throng are Eastlakes and Bardwell Park. The former is situated right between Sydney Airport and Randwick, providing young families or new buyers the opportunity to snap up one of the many small houses or cottages for under two mill (which sadly equals bargain, these days). The latter is about 30 minutes out from the city, and has that Inner West charm plus a beautiful stretch of nature to hike through – hop on it before it becomes the new Marrickville.

Want the full list of 22 suburbs he reckons are prime for the picking across Australia?

