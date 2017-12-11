Reko Rennie was responsible for one of Sydney's favourite pieces of public art in recent years: Taylor Square's striking and brightly colourful 'Always Was Always Will Be' building. Unfortunately, the work was painted over last month, in preparation for the sale of the T2 building.

Now, a brand new Rennie work has popped up across town at Barangaroo. 'As The Crow Flies' uses a similarly bright pop aesthetic, with 1500 square metres of large feathers stencilled over several major buildings and rooftops at Barangaroo South. The work extends into the entry of the main car park.

It speaks to Rennie's identity as an Aboriginal Kamilaroi man, and the significance of the crow in Indigenous cultures, using just two colours: bright cobalt blue and the neon pink that appears in many of his works.

Rennie said: “The feathers mirror a congregation of people – a meeting place of diverse individuals, philosophies and histories – coming together, reflecting the hive of activity that is unfolding in the redevelopment of Sydney’s Barangaroo precinct.”

Photograph: Supplied

'As The Crow Flies' isn't intended to be a permanent work, but will be in place for at least two years.

