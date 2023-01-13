In once-in-a-lifetime news (quite literally), a bright green comet that was last seen on Earth when the Neanderthals roamed the planet is making a triumphant return to our skies in early February 2023.

Last seen by Earth’s inhabitants 50,000 years ago, this vividly green comet with two brilliant tails is deeply ancient, having travelled through space for tens and thousands of years before, only now, making its way into our inner solar system. As of January 13, the comet (dubbed a cute ‘C/2022 E3 (ZTF)’ by the experts) has come within 160 million kilometres of the sun. It's set to make its closest approach to Earth on February 2, when it will come within a sweet 42 million kilometres from us earthlings, making it visible to all of us in Sydney, Australia and the Southern Hemisphere for the first time since the Stone Age.

Having been discovered by astronomers in California in March 2022, this icy giant comet has reportedly travelled to us from the furthest reaches of outer space, and it's said to be steadily brightening as it travels closer to the sun. Its brilliant green colour is due to the glowing green coma that surrounds it – because, as it passes the sun, the comet’s ancient icy exterior immediately turns to gas, meaning you’ll get a clearer picture of it through long-exposure photographs than binoculars or small telescopes. Dust off those tripods.

For all of us Down Under, the comet won’t be visible in January (unlike for our Northern brethren). Astronomers have advised that, in early February, we'll be able to get a good look at it through binoculars in the morning sky. NASA also says that, if we’re lucky, we could even get a glimpse of it in dark skies with our naked eye.

Don't forget to look up. The next time this icy giant will pass us by will be in another 50,000 years.





Get yourself in with the best chance of a prime comet sighting at one of Sydney's best stargazing spots.