If ever there was a time for comfort food, this is it. Easy, breezy NOLA-inspired bar, The Big Easy is giving you the goods. The fried chicken goods, that is. The local Darlinghurst hangout is well-versed in all things Southern: before the pandemic, it was a bustling venue slinging Sazeracs and Mint Juleps, as well as a smorgasbord of Creole and Louisiana-inspired bar snacks.

Now, the Big Easy crew is joining forces with Fireball whisky to bring you a bucket not for the faint-hearted: six Fireball-infused chicken pieces, drenched in a Fireball hot sauce. You may only remember Fireball from blurry uni bar days, but this whisky is spicy, fiery and just asking to be slathered on this bucket of fried chicken in hot sauce form.

It's a true Southern-style culinary experience: calorific and artery-clogging, but in the most delicious of ways. Start counting down the days now – you'll be able to order the boozy chicken buckets to your door from April 17.

