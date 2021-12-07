A dessert mash-up between a classic Negroni and a not-so-classic croissant has come to Sydney

Negroni Cruffin. No, this isn’t the delightfully twee name of a minor Harry Potter character, but rather the latest Franken-dessert from the bakery boffins at Banksia Bakehouse. This latest creation from the inventors of the Cramington is a collab with the Archie Rose Distilling Co, and is technically known as the Red Centre Cruffin, but just you try and stop us saying "Negroni Cruffin", literally all the time. Negroni Cruffin. See – we can’t be stopped!

Contained within a shell of buttery, flakey house-made filo is a blood orange mousse melded with a Negroni coulis and a frisson of orange zest. Fragrant fresh rosemary, dark chocolate and gold foil add a luxury flourish to this confection that, while evocative of the oh-so grown-up beverage, is still more sweet than bitter, thanks to the glossy burst of its delightfully light and creamy centre.

Banksia Bakehouse co-founder Negroni Cruffin (just kidding, it’s Aileen Zhang) said, “The Archie Rose Negroni cocktail is perfectly balanced with a lot of flavour. We only had to slightly tweak the coulis ratio of orange custard we put in to balance the Negroni.”

As fun and frivolous as their delicious pastries may seem, each cruffin takes a serious amount of time to prepare. After the dough is made and rested for 24 hours, it’s cut, shaped and stored overnight in a dough proofer before it is finally ready for the oven.

Archie Rose founder Negroni Cruffin (LOL, sorry, also kidding. It’s Will Edwards) said: “We’re fortunate to collaborate with Banksia Bakehouse, who share our ethos of celebrating the best local ingredients whilst thinking outside the box in creating innovative and quirky products. We love seeing our spirits used in unique ways.”

You can enjoy one of these fabulously inventive pastries for just $12, but be warned, they’re here for a good time, not a long time, so you’ll need to place your order by December 23 if you don't want to miss out.

And that leaves us with just one thing to say…

Negroni Cruffin.

